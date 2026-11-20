Key takeaways:

A small home-loan balance may make switching costs harder to recover.

Use a break-even calculation before refinancing a smaller home loan.

A rate review with your current lender may be worth checking first.

Compare fees, features, eligibility and your remaining loan term, not just the advertised rate.

If you’ve been paying off your home loan for a while, you may have less left to repay.

With a smaller balance, the potential savings from a lower rate may also be smaller, so it’s worth checking whether refinancing would cover the effort and cost.

That doesn’t mean refinancing is off the table. It means fees and other switching costs can take longer to recover.

A rate review with your current lender may also be worth considering before you apply to switch.

The right choice depends on your loan and your plans. The key question is: could the potential savings cover the switching costs before you sell, pay off the loan, or change lenders?

Start with your balance, rate and remaining term

Start with the numbers that matter most: how much you owe, your current rate, how long remains and how long you expect to keep the loan.

Use these details to build a fair comparison:

current balance, interest rate and repayment

remaining term and repayment type

ongoing fees and features, such as an offset or redraw

expected time in the loan or property.

Your balance helps show how much a rate change could save in dollar terms. Your remaining term shows how long you have to recover switching costs.

Your expected time in the loan matters too: if you might sell or move before reaching break-even, a lower rate may not deliver a net benefit.

Think of it this way: a lower rate can reduce the interest charged on your balance, but extending the loan term can keep you paying interest for longer.

That’s why a lower monthly repayment doesn’t always mean a lower total cost.

Compare the same balance, remaining term and repayment type first, then review the fees and features.

You might also be interested in: How much interest will you pay on your home loan?

Work out the full cost of switching

The advertised rate is only one part of a refinance comparison. Depending on your lender, loan type, location and circumstances, costs may include:

a discharge fee from your current lender

government mortgage registration or discharge charges

an application, establishment, settlement or valuation fee

break costs if you leave a fixed-rate loan early

Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) , if it applies under the new lender’s criteria and your loan-to-value ratio (LVR) .

Not every cost applies to every borrower. Ask your current and prospective lenders for a breakdown of the fees that would apply before you decide.

A small balance can make a fixed dollar cost more significant compared with the potential saving.

Your current loan features matter too. A lower rate may not lower your overall cost if the new loan has a higher annual fee, no offset, tighter redraw conditions or lower limits on extra repayments.

Interest costs depend on your balance, rate, term and loan structure, and your actual costs will depend on the lender and loan conditions.

Are you eligible for a refinance? An Aussie Broker can check your eligibility and review your options. Get in touch

Compare total cost, not just repayment

A lower monthly repayment can look attractive while leaving you with a larger balance later if the new loan starts a longer term.

Ask for comparisons using the same remaining term where possible. If a new 25- or 30-year term is offered, ask what happens if you keep repayments at your current level and what total interest the comparison assumes.

Features are useful only if they suit how you manage your loan. An offset account may reduce the balance used to calculate interest, while extra repayments can reduce the balance faster, subject to the loan’s conditions.

These options do not automatically lower your interest rate, and accounts or features may carry fees or restrictions.

You might also be interested in: How to pay off your home loan sooner with extra repayments

Calculate your break-even period

A cash-flow estimate can show how long it may take for the monthly benefit to cover estimated switching costs:

Estimated switching costs ÷ estimated monthly repayment benefit = approximate break-even period

For example, if the estimated switching costs are $1,800 and the estimated monthly repayment difference is $20, the cash-flow break-even period is:

$1,800 ÷ $20 = 90 months, or about 7.5 years

The estimate should use a like-for-like remaining term and repayment type, and include known fees, break costs and any LMI that may apply. It does not predict future rates, balance changes, or every refinance cost.

Compare the result with your remaining loan term and expected time in the loan. If you expect to sell, repay the loan or refinance again before the break-even point, switching costs may be harder to recover.

Shahzad Yusuf , Aussie Senior Mobile Broker in South Australia, said “I ask about the customer’s outstanding loan amount and current interest rate, then compare the ongoing savings with the cost of refinancing."

"Showing the savings in dollar terms makes it easier to decide whether refinancing is worthwhile," he added.

Example 1: a smaller balance

This is an illustration only. Assume an $80,000 principal-and-interest balance, 10 years remaining, a current rate of 6.50% p.a. and a new rate of 6.00% p.a.

Using monthly repayments and a constant rate, the estimated repayment falls from about $908 to $888, a difference of about $20 a month.

With $1,800 in estimated switching costs, the cash-flow break-even point is about 90 months. The outcome could change if the borrower sells, changes loans or chooses a product with different fees or features.

Planning to refinance to reduce your interest? See how much you can save and calculate your potential new repayments. Calculate now

Example 2: a larger balance with the same rate change

Now assume a $250,000 balance, 15 years remaining, and the same 0.50 percentage-point rate difference.

The estimated repayment falls from about $2,178 to $2,110, or about $68 a month. With $2,000 in estimated switching costs, the cash-flow break-even point is about 30 months.

The second example reaches break-even sooner because the same rate difference applies to a larger balance. Refinancing is still not automatic: eligibility, fees, features, rate changes, and the borrower’s plans matter.

Both examples assume a constant rate, monthly principal-and-interest repayments, the same remaining term, and no costs other than those stated.

They are not available loan offers or a prediction of an individual result. You can use Aussie’s mortgage repayment calculator to model different balances, rates and terms.

You might also be interested in: See what costs may apply when refinancing before deciding

Check your current lender before switching

A refinance is not the only way to review your home loan. You may be able to ask your current lender for a rate review or ask whether another loan product in its range could suit your circumstances.

The lender decides what it offers, and a rate reduction is not guaranteed. A rate review may be worth checking first when your balance is small, because it could avoid some switching costs.

Mark Yeo , Aussie Mobile Broker in Victoria, shared “I work out if they can refinance and provide rates from other lenders. I also apply for a rate discount with their current lender, then compare the two and advise the client whether it’s worth refinancing.”

It still makes sense to confirm whether changing products would affect your fees, features, repayment type or loan term.

Aussie’s home-loan health check can help you organise the details before speaking with your lender.

Don't let your home loan hold you back Check your rate now and discover potential savings. Check your mortgage health

When staying put may be the better comparison

Refinancing may be less attractive when the break-even period extends beyond the time you expect to keep the loan, your current loan has features you rely on, or a fixed-rate break cost is significant.

It may also be harder to justify a switch when the remaining balance is likely to be paid off soon.

Staying with your current lender does not mean ignoring the loan. You can still ask for a rate review, check whether your LVR has changed, or consider whether your repayment plan and loan features remain suitable. T

The right comparison may be between switching lenders, changing products with the same lender, or making no change.

Consider lender eligibility and loan minimums

Refinancing involves a new application and lender assessment. A smaller balance does not guarantee that a new loan will be available or suitable.

Lenders may apply their own minimum loan amounts and assess your income, expenses, debts, credit history, property value, LVR and ability to meet repayments.

Lucas Mannix, Aussie Mobile Broker in Victoria, says a property valuation and loan-to-value ratio are useful starting points, followed by a review of income, expenses, assets and liabilities against lender criteria.

Minimum loan amounts, fees, and criteria can change. An Aussie Broker can discuss relevant lender-panel options and whether a rate review, refinance, extra repayments or staying put may fit.

Not all lenders are available through all brokers, and approval or savings are not guaranteed.

A practical checklist before you apply

Ask your current lender for your balance, discharge figure and any applicable fees. Request a rate review and check whether changing products would affect your features or term. Compare a new loan using the same balance, remaining term, and repayment type. Add switching costs, possible break costs and any LMI that may apply. Check the new lender’s minimum loan amount and eligibility criteria before making an application. Compare the break-even period with how long you expect to keep the loan.

Work out whether switching is worth it

Refinancing a small home-loan balance can be worthwhile in some circumstances, but a lower rate alone does not settle the question.

Start with your balance, remaining term, and expected time in the loan. Add up the costs, compare the features, calculate an approximate break-even point and ask your current lender about a rate review before deciding whether to switch.

An Aussie Broker can help you compare the whole loan and understand the trade-offs. You can book a chat with an Aussie Broker to discuss your options, subject to lender assessment and approval.

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Frequently asked questions