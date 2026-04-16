Joint tenants vs tenants in common, what’s the difference?

• Joint tenants vs tenants in common determines who legally owns the property, not the home loan.

• Joint tenants typically share equal ownership, while tenants in common can split ownership differently.

• The structure you choose can affect inheritance, control and future property decisions.

• Understanding your ownership options can help you plan when buying with others.

Buying a property with a partner, family member, or friend is a common way to enter the property market. Beyond choosing a home loan and setting your budget, there’s another important decision to make: how the property will be legally owned.

This is where joint tenants and tenants in common come into play.

These terms don’t relate to your home loan. Instead, they describe how ownership is recorded on the property title.

While they may sound similar, they can lead to different outcomes over time, especially when it comes to control, selling, or what happens if one owner passes away.

Understanding the difference early can help you choose a structure that aligns with your situation and long-term plans.

Joint home loans vs property ownership

Before we get into the details, it helps to separate two concepts that are often confused.

Joint home loan

This refers to the mortgage. It determines who is responsible for repayments.

Property ownership structure

This refers to the legal title. It determines who owns the property.

For example, two people may take out a joint home loan together but choose to own the property as tenants in common if they contribute different amounts.

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What is joint tenancy?

A joint tenancy is a form of property ownership where all owners hold equal shares in the property, with no defined percentages.

Key features of joint tenancy

Each owner has an equal interest in the property

Ownership is not divided into percentages

All owners have equal rights to the whole property

A principle known as the right of survivorship applies

The right of survivorship means that if one owner passes away, their share automatically transfers to the remaining owner(s), rather than forming part of their estate.

When joint tenancy is commonly used

Joint tenancy is often chosen by:

Couples buying a home together

Long-term partners

Situations where ownership and contributions are relatively equal

It’s generally used where there is a shared intention to own the property together as a single unit.

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What is tenants in common?

A tenants in common arrangement allows multiple owners to hold hold equal or unequal shares in a property.

Key features of tenants in common

Ownership can be split into defined percentages (e.g. 50/50, 60/40)

Each owner’s share is separate and identifiable

There is no right of survivorship

Each owner can generally decide how their share is distributed through their will

This structure provides more flexibility, particularly where contributions differ or where owners want to retain individual control over their share of the property.

When tenants in common is commonly used

Tenants in common may be considered in situations such as:

Friends or siblings buying together

Unequal financial contributions

Investment properties

Buyers who want their share passed on to someone else

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Key differences between joint tenants and tenants in common

Feature Joint Tenants Tenants in Common Ownership split Equal Can be equal or unequal Legal shares Not defined separately Defined as percentages Right of survivorship Yes No Inheritance Automatically passes to other owner(s) Can be left in a will Flexibility Lower Higher

While both structures allow multiple people to own a property, the key difference is how ownership is divided and what happens over time, especially in life events like selling or inheritance.

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What happens if one owner passes away?

This is one of the most important differences between the two structures.

Joint tenants

If one owner dies, their share automatically transfers to the remaining owner(s). This happens regardless of what is written in a will.

Tenants in common

Each owner’s share forms part of their estate. This means it can be passed on according to their will or, if no will exists, according to applicable laws.

Because of this, some buyers choose tenants in common when they want more control over how their share is distributed.

Can you change ownership structure later?

In some cases, it may be possible to change from joint tenants to tenants in common (or vice versa). This is usually done through a legal process involving the property title.

However, the process can involve:

Legal documentation

Potential costs

Stamp duty or tax considerations (depending on the situation)

Because of this, it’s worth carefully considering your ownership structure early in the buying process.

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Things to consider when choosing between the two

There’s no single ownership structure that suits everyone. The right choice depends on your circumstances, goals, and relationship with the other buyer.

Here are a few practical considerations:

1. Financial contributions

Are you both contributing equally to the purchase? If not, tenants in common may allow you to reflect on this more clearly.

2. Long-term plans

Do you intend to own the property together indefinitely, or could your circumstances change over time?

3. Estate planning

Do you want your share to automatically transfer to the other owner, or would you prefer it to form part of your estate?

4. Level of flexibility

Do you want clearly defined ownership shares, or are you comfortable with equal ownership?

These are not just legal decisions, they can affect how the property is managed and what happens over time.

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How ownership structure affects selling or exiting

Ownership structure can also influence what happens if one party wants to sell.

In both arrangements, selling the entire property typically requires agreement from all owners

Under tenants in common, individual shares can sometimes be transferred or sold (subject to legal processes and agreements)

Disputes or disagreements may require legal resolution

Because of this, it’s a good idea to have clear agreements in place when buying with others from the outset.

How a broker can help when buying with someone else

While ownership structure is a legal decision, your home loan still needs to align with your overall plan.

An Aussie Broker can help you:

Understand how borrowing works when applying together

Compare loan options from a panel of lenders

Walk you through how repayments may be structured

Help you prepare for the application process

They can also work alongside your solicitor or conveyancer to help ensure everything lines up as you move forward.

Bringing it all together

Buying property with someone else involves more than just combining borrowing power.

You’ll also need to decide how the property is owned, and that choice can affect control, flexibility, and what happens in the future.

In simple terms:

A joint home loan determines who is responsible for repayments

Ownership structure determines who legally owns the property

Taking the time to understand both can help you make a more informed decision before you buy.

What to do next

Choosing between joint tenants and tenants in common is just one part of buying property with someone else. It often sits alongside decisions about borrowing, repayments, and how you plan for the future.

If you’re not sure how these pieces fit together, an Aussie Broker can walk you through your options and help you understand how your loan structure may align with your ownership plans.

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