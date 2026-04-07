What younger buyers want from property is changing, and what it means for you

Fewer than four in ten Gen Z respondents consider property ownership highly important compared to older generations.¹

Younger buyers are considering flexibility, sustainability and long-term costs when buying a home.¹

Australia’s median dwelling value reached around $892,000 in 2025, influencing how buyers approach affordability.²

Understanding these shifts can help you make more informed decisions when buying a home.

If you’re thinking about buying a home, you might already feel that the process looks different compared to how previous generations approached it.

For many Australians today, buying property isn’t just about reaching a milestone or securing long-term stability. It often involves balancing affordability, lifestyle preferences, and future plans in a way that reflects current economic conditions.

At the same time, rising property values and ongoing cost-of-living pressures are shaping how people approach the decision. What may have once been a more straightforward goal now often requires more planning, research and a clearer understanding of trade-offs.

Recent research highlights that attitudes toward property ownership can vary across age groups, particularly among younger Australians.¹

But beyond the data, what matters most is understanding how these shifts may influence your own approach, and what you can do about it.

Property ownership still matters, but priorities can differ

Owning property remains an important goal for many Australians, particularly as a way to build long-term financial security. However, the way people prioritise ownership can differ depending on their circumstances.

Research shows that fewer than four in ten Gen Z respondents consider property ownership highly important, compared with significantly higher levels among older generations.¹

This doesn’t suggest a lack of interest. Instead, it reflects the broader context younger buyers are navigating including affordability, lifestyle choices and financial flexibility.

For some buyers, ownership is still the goal, but not necessarily the immediate priority. For others, timing and financial readiness play a bigger role in determining when they enter the market.

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What younger buyers are weighing up today

While the fundamentals of buying a home remain consistent, the way some buyers evaluate their options is becoming more layered.

How buyer priorities compare

Traditional drivers Emerging considerations Financial stability Market conditions Stable living arrangements Flexibility for future plans Family considerations Long-term financial outcomes Preference to own vs rent Reducing ongoing costs

Source: Cotality ( Women and Property Australia Report 2026 ¹)

Across all buyers, financial stability and secure housing remain key drivers. However, younger buyers may place greater emphasis on flexibility, timing, and long-term outcomes.

For many, buying a home is no longer a single decision, it forms part of a broader financial plan.

What this means for you

If you’re weighing up your options, it’s normal for your decision to involve more than just the goal of ownership.

You might be considering whether now is the right time to buy, how a property fits your future plans, or how it affects your overall financial position.

Being clear on your priorities and considering your own personal circumstances can help guide your decisions, rather than feeling like you need to follow a fixed path.

You might also be interested in: How to start buying a home in Australia and why the first step is often the hardest

Affordability is still central to the decision

Despite these evolving priorities, affordability remains a key part of the property conversation.

The cost of buying a home, combined with broader financial pressures, means that many buyers take a more considered approach before entering the market.

In 2025, Australia’s median dwelling value reached approximately $892,000.²

Snapshot of the Australian housing market (2025)

Market indicator National figure Median dwelling value ~$892,000 Lower quartile value ~$684,000 Upper quartile value ~$1,119,000 Median weekly rent ~$679

Source: Cotality ( Best of the Best Property Report 2025 ²)

These figures highlight the scale of the financial commitment involved in purchasing property. As a result, many buyers spend more time assessing what’s achievable before making a move.

What this means for you

Affordability isn’t just about the purchase price. It also involves understanding how much you may be able to borrow, how repayments fit within your budget, and how your financial situation may change over time.

Having clarity on these factors can help you approach the market with more confidence.

You might also be interested in: Is income holding you back from home ownership or is it your strategy

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Sustainability and long-term costs are becoming part of the decision

Another shift in how some buyers approach property is the growing consideration of sustainability and ongoing living costs.

Research suggests that more than three in five homeowners have made some form of sustainability upgrade, with younger buyers more likely to focus on smaller, lower-cost improvements.¹

Additionally, around one in four Gen Z women plan to make sustainability upgrades in the next two years.¹

What this means for you

When evaluating a property, it may be helpful to think beyond the purchase price and consider how the home performs over time. This can include energy efficiency, potential upgrades, and ongoing household costs.

These factors may not be the deciding factor, but they can contribute to how a property fits into your long-term financial picture.

Flexibility is becoming more relevant for some buyers

Flexibility is another factor influencing how some buyers approach property decisions today. Rather than focusing only on their current needs, some buyers are considering how their situation might evolve over time.

This might include changes in income, lifestyle, or household circumstances.

What this means for you

Thinking ahead can help you make decisions that remain suitable over time. This could involve choosing a property that supports different life stages or considering loan features that offer flexibility as your circumstances change.

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Understanding the process still matters

Even as priorities evolve, many of the challenges associated with buying property remain the same. These include saving for a deposit , understanding borrowing capacity , and navigating the home loan process .

Research also suggests that some buyers, particularly younger ones, may feel unsure about where to start.¹

What this means for you

Taking the time to understand the process can make a meaningful difference. Learning how borrowing works, what lenders look for, and what steps are involved can help you move forward with greater confidence.

Aligning your home loan with your goals

Choosing a home loan is an important part of the property journey. Different loan features can support different priorities, depending on your situation.

These can include variable or fixed rates, offset accounts , and redraw facilities .

If you’re comparing options, our guide explains how variable rate home loans work in Australia .

How an Aussie Broker can help you navigate your options

With a range of factors to consider, having support can make the process clearer. An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing capacity, compare loan options and explain how different features may work in your situation.

With over 1,000 Aussie Brokers across more than 200 stores, you can access guidance tailored to your local area.

Even if you’re not ready to buy immediately, speaking with a broker can help you understand what may be possible and plan your next steps.

What this means for buyers today

The way Australians approach property is evolving, but the fundamentals remain consistent. Buying a home still involves understanding your finances, exploring your options, and planning for the future.

What’s changing is how people balance these factors with their personal priorities. For some buyers, that may mean placing greater emphasis on flexibility or long-term costs. For others, it may simply involve taking more time to make a decision.

There isn’t a single path to home ownership, but having the right information can help you move forward with confidence.

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Frequently asked questions

Are younger Australians less interested in home ownership? Research suggests that younger Australians may place less immediate importance on home ownership compared to older generations.¹ However, this may reflect differences in life stage, affordability and financial priorities rather than a lack of interest in property. What factors influence property decisions today? Property decisions can be influenced by a range of factors, including affordability, financial stability, lifestyle preferences, and long-term planning. These factors can vary depending on individual circumstances and market conditions. Why are sustainability considerations becoming more common? Some buyers may consider sustainability when evaluating a property, particularly in relation to ongoing living costs and energy efficiency. Research indicates that many homeowners have made smaller, lower-cost energy-related improvements, with some planning additional upgrades over time.¹ How can a mortgage broker help? A mortgage broker can help you understand borrowing capacity, compare home loan options across multiple lenders, and guide you through the application process. This can help you make more informed decisions based on your individual circumstances.