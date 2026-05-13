Should you buy an investment property before 1 July 2027?

Key takeaways:

Negative gearing changes begin from 1 July 2027 for established homes bought after Budget night 2026

Buying before the deadline may improve short-term cash flow , but won’t avoid future CGT rule changes.

New builds retain full negative gearing under the proposed reforms, making them attractive for some investors.

The government says the reforms were designed to reduce rushed property investment decisions before 2027.

Since the 2026 Federal Budget proposed changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax arrangements, many Australians are asking whether buying before the proposed rules change on 1 July 2027 could make sense for their situation

The short answer is that it depends on your financial position, goals and risk tolerance, and rushing a property decision may not be the right approach.

While the proposed changes may affect how some investors approach property, buying before a deadline does not automatically make an investment suitable or financially beneficial.

For many Australians, the more important question is whether the property still stacks up on cash flow, borrowing capacity and long-term fundamentals.

*This article is general in nature and does not constitute financial or tax advice.

What actually changes on 1 July 2027?

There are two separate dates that matter.

From 7:30pm AEST 12 May 2026 (Budget night): Investors who buy established homes after this point can still offset rental losses against wages or salary income until 30 June 2027 . After that date, losses can only be deducted against other residential property income and carried forward.

From 1 July 2027: Under the proposed reforms, full negative gearing on established residential properties would no longer apply for properties purchased after Budget night. Only eligible new builds retain full negative gearing treatment. The proposed reforms would replace the current 50% CGT discount for future gains with a CPI-linked cost-base indexation method and a 30% minimum tax on real capital gains accruing after 1 July 2027.

The government says the transition rules were designed to minimise incentives for investors to rush buying decisions before the deadline.

For many buyers, the bigger consideration may be how the changes affect long-term cash flow and borrowing power, rather than the short-term tax outcome alone.

You might also be interested in: 2026 Federal Budget: What borrowers need to know

The four purchase scenarios side by side

When you buy Property type Negative gearing treatment CGT treatment Before 7:30pm AEST 12 May 2026 Any residential property Existing negative gearing and CGT arrangements are proposed to be grandfathered Existing 50% CGT discount applies to gains accrued before 1 July 2027. New CPI-indexation rules apply to gains accrued after that date 12 May 2026 to 30 June 2027 Established home Can offset rental losses against salary and wage income until 30 June 2027 under the proposed transition rules. After that date, losses can only be offset against residential investment income and carried forward. Existing 50% CGT discount applies to gains accrued before 1 July 2027. New CPI-indexation rules apply to gains accrued after that date 12 May 2026 onwards Eligible new build Full negative gearing retained under proposed rules Proposed transitional CGT rules would apply to gains accrued before and after 1 July 2027 differently, depending on when the property was acquired and sold. From 1 July 2027 Established home Cannot negatively gear against salary or wage income under proposed rules CPI indexation method and 30% minimum tax apply to gains accrued after 1 July 2027

Does buying before 1 July 2027 actually improve the outcome?

Potentially, but not always in the way many investors expect.

Investors who purchased established properties after Budget night but before 1 July 2027 may still be able to negatively gear against wages until that date. Afterward, losses can only be offset against other residential investment income and carried forward.

That may improve short-term after-tax cash flow for some investors, depending on their income, borrowing structure and investment strategy.

But it is important to keep the broader picture in mind.

The capital gains tax changes still apply to gains accrued after 1 July 2027, regardless of when the property was purchased. The Budget factsheet notes the transitional arrangements are designed to minimise risks of asset market disruption, with no incentive created to buy or sell before specific dates.

For many investors, the bigger question may be whether the property aligns with their long-term financial goals beyond any temporary tax concession.

“From my perspective as a broker, the conversation is becoming less about tax benefits alone and more about long-term strategy, cash flow and the overall suitability of the investment,” Aussie Broker Samantha Harvey said.

An Aussie Broker can help you model how these changes may affect your borrowing power and cash flow before you commit to a purchase.

Explore your investment property finance options with an Aussie Broker Get help understanding borrowing power, repayment costs and which markets may suit your budget and goals. Talk to your local broker

Why cash flow and borrowing power may matter more now

One practical shift from the changes is that investors may need to pay closer attention to ongoing holding costs.

Historically, some investors relied on negative gearing to help offset part of the cost of holding a property at a loss. Under the proposed framework, that benefit becomes more limited for many established homes.

That does not necessarily make property investment unsuitable or less appealing for every investor. But it may place greater importance on:

sustainable loan repayments

stronger rental yields

cash flow buffers

lower ongoing ownership costs

realistic borrowing assumptions

Some industry participants believe lenders may eventually reassess aspects of investor serviceability if tax deductibility changes materially, though lenders have not announced broad policy changes.

Policies vary between lenders, and outcomes depend on individual circumstances.

If you’re reviewing your property plans in light of the announced reforms, an Aussie Buyer’s Agent can also help you find opportunities that match your goals — whether that’s sourcing the right new build, evaluating rental yield potential or identifying locations that may better align with a cash flow-focused investment approach.

What investors are watching closely now

For many investors, uncertainty is not just about tax outcomes. It is also about how lenders may assess borrowing power under the new framework.

“The worry I have is for existing mums and dads in the middle class, and how the banks are going to interpret it all,” Aussie Broker Matthew Hawley said.

“How is it going to affect servicing and borrowing power? Are existing investors going to be trapped and not be able to refinance in a rising interest rate market?”

Alternative markets advisor, founder and investor, Rachel Hind, said she’ll likely adopt a buy-and-hold strategy.

“We will probably hold those assets for intergenerational wealth. I think that's what the government is trying to encourage ... to hold property for the long term rather than buying and selling frequently.

“From my perspective, that's probably what we'll end up doing because rather than crystallising the capital gain, we'll probably just hold the assets and transfer them through generations.”

While lenders are yet to announce broad policy changes, some investors may now place greater focus on serviceability buffers and long-term cash flow before expanding their portfolio.

That adds real-world consequence and moves the article from “policy” into “consumer impact”.

What do the new changes mean for your home loan? Speak with a local Aussie Broker to understand how the announced changes could affect your borrowing power and home loan options. Talk to an expert

The case for considering a new build instead

Under the proposed framework, eligible new builds may retain more ongoing tax advantages compared with established properties. Eligible new builds retain:

Full negative gearing is proposed to remain available under the announced framework

the ability to offset losses against wages after 1 July 2027

access to the choice of CGT treatment at sale

Unlike established homes purchased after Budget night, eligible new builds are proposed to retain access to negative gearing beyond 1 July 2027.

For some investors, that may make eligible new builds worth exploring as part of a broader investment strategy.

But the trade-off is that new builds come with different risks and considerations including construction delays and developer risk for off-the-plan purchases.

Established property vs new build: what investors may weigh up

Established property New build Existing market and rental history may be easier to assess Full negative gearing retained permanently Transitional tax benefits only No 2027 deadline pressure May offer stronger scarcity in some locations Potential depreciation benefits Potential renovation upside Lower maintenance costs initially Tax treatment becomes less favourable after 2027 Construction and developer risks may apply

An Aussie Buyer's Agent can help you assess specific new build opportunities, verifying eligibility under the government's definition, assessing developer track record, and evaluating rental demand in the area before you commit.

You might also be interested in: Should you buy a new or older home?

The Budget was delivered on Tuesday 12 May,2026.

What the government says about rushing

The Budget factsheet states the transitional arrangements minimise risks of asset market disruption, meaning there is no incentive to buy or sell properties before specific dates.Properties contracted but not yet settled at Budget night are treated as held before the announcement. The CGT changes also only apply to gains accruing after 1 July 2027.

That means buying before the deadline may not fully protect investors from the long-term impact of the proposed framework.

For many buyers, the decision may come down less to timing and more to whether the investment genuinely suits their financial position and goals.

Independent economist Saul Eslake said the changes may shift some investor demand away from established homes and toward new housing supply over time.

“If we had less investment in properties we've already got, that would make it easier for aspiring home buyers to buy homes,” he said.

Questions worth asking before you buy:

Question Why it matters Does this property still work without the tax benefit? Tax concessions may affect investment outcomes, but property fundamentals still matter. Can you comfortably manage repayments if interest rates stay higher for longer? Holding costs may become more important under the new rules What is the rental yield and vacancy rate in the area? Strong rental demand may help support cash flow Are you buying because it suits your strategy, or because of the deadline? Time pressure can sometimes lead to weaker decisions Have you reviewed your borrowing capacity recently? Lending assessments may differ depending on your financial position Have you spoken with a tax adviser? Tax outcomes vary depending on income, portfolio structure and holding period

What investors may want to consider

Buying before 1 July 2027 may preserve some transitional negative gearing benefits for established properties, but it does not automatically make an investment a better one.

The bigger question for many Australians may be whether the property still works when you focus on fundamentals like cash flow, borrowing capacity, rental demand and long-term affordability.

Eligible new builds may retain broader tax concessions under the proposed rules, though they come with their own risks and considerations.

The right approach depends on your financial position, goals and risk tolerance, not just the calendar.

An Aussie broker can help you understand your borrowing capacity and model different lending scenarios before making an investment decision. Consider seeking advice from a qualified tax adviser or financial adviser before making decisions based on proposed policy changes.

Speak with the Aussie team if you’d like help understanding your borrowing options or investment lending scenarios.