Northern Territory homeowners: check if you're eligible for up to $30,000

Key takeaways:

The NT Fresh Start New Home Grant may provide eligible owner-occupiers with a $30,000 grant to buy or build a qualifying new home.

Existing homeowners may qualify , making the scheme different from many grants that focus only on first home buyers.

The grant may help reduce upfront costs , but buyers should also consider borrowing capacity, construction costs and their longer-term financial goals.

Understanding your eligibility early may help you make more informed decisions before signing a contract or starting a build.

For many Australians, government home ownership incentives are something you apply for once, as a first-home buyer.

But that's not always the case.

Unlike many government home buyer incentives, the Northern Territory's FreshStart New Home Grant is available to eligible existing homeowners as well as first-home buyers. Introduced in October 2024, the grant provides eligible owner-occupiers with $30,000 towards buying or building a qualifying new home.

Although the grant has been available since October 2024, some homeowners may not realise they could still be eligible for government support when planning their next move.

What is the NT FreshStart New Home Grant?

The Northern Territory Government introduced the FreshStart New Home Grant in 2024 to encourage the purchase and construction of new homes and support housing supply across the Territory.

The grant forms part of the Territory Government's efforts to encourage new home construction and increase housing supply.

The grant provides eligible applicants with $30,000 to buy or build a qualifying new home in the NT.

This may include purchasing a newly built home, buying a home off-the-plan or entering into a contract to build a new home on land you own or are purchasing, provided the eligibility criteria are met.

One feature that sets the FreshStart New Home Grant apart is that, unlike many housing grants around Australia, it isn't limited to first-home buyers. Eligible existing homeowners may also apply if they meet the scheme requirements.

Eligibility requirements include:

be at least 18 years old

be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

intend to live in the home as their principal place of residence for the required minimum period

meet the grant's eligibility criteria for the property and transaction.

sign a contract to buy or build a home between 1 October 2024 and 30 September 2027

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Under the current guidelines, the grant is generally not available where another home already exists, or will remain, on the same property. Buyers should refer to the official eligibility criteria to determine whether their project qualifies.

Under the current guidelines, there are no income or property value caps. However, buyers should check the latest eligibility criteria before signing a contract, as government schemes can change.

While the grant has been available since 2024, awareness among existing homeowners still appears to be mixed.

Trilochan Sapkota, an Aussie Broker at Aussie Palmerston , estimates around 70% of his existing homeowner clients are aware they may be eligible. However, he believes awareness is much lower among the broader community.

“Among the customers I'm seeing who are existing homeowners, I'd say about 70% are aware of it,” he said.

“But when we talk about the general public, maybe only 40% to 50% are aware. There hasn't been much advertising, promotion or awareness around the grant.”

Sapkota said while most applications he sees are still from first home buyers accessing the Territory's broader assistance, he is also helping existing homeowners use the grant to build their next home.

“We do have some second home buyers who are building a home and expecting to receive the $30,000 grant, which they can put towards their deposit,” he said.

To qualify, applicants must meet the Northern Territory Government's eligibility , residency and occupancy requirements.

Thinking about building or buying a new home? Before signing a contract, understanding your budget and borrowing options can help you make a more informed decision. An Aussie Broker can help you assess what may be achievable based on your circumstances. Speak to an Aussie Broker

What it could mean if you're planning your next move

For some buyers, the grant may help reduce the amount they need to contribute upfront or allow them to retain more savings for other purchasing costs. Depending on their circumstances, this could improve affordability or reduce the amount they need to borrow.

However, it is only one part of the overall financial picture.

Whether you're upgrading , downsizing or relocating, it's important to consider how the purchase fits within your broader budget , borrowing capacity and long-term financial goals.

Unlike a standard home loan, construction loans are generally funded in stages as work progresses. This means borrowers may need to budget differently during the build and understand how progress payments work.

An Aussie Broker can help explain how construction lending works, help you understand your borrowing capacity and show how government assistance may fit into your overall financing strategy.

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Building a new home involves more than the contract price

A grant may help with upfront costs, but buyers should also budget for expenses beyond the purchase price.

Depending on the project, these could include site preparation, utility connections, fencing, landscaping, driveways and temporary accommodation during construction.

Understanding these costs before signing a contract may help reduce financial surprises later.

Sapkota said he's already seeing the grant influence some homeowners' decisions to build rather than purchase an established property.

“I've done two applications for existing homeowners myself,” he said.

“They're benefiting from the grant because that $30,000 can be used towards the deposit, which helps reduce their loan-to-value ratio and makes it easier for them to qualify for the loan, [subject to lender credit criteria].”

Whether this improves a borrower's loan-to-value ratio or borrowing position will depend on their individual financial circumstances and lender requirements.

According to Sapkota, many are using equity built up in their existing home to upgrade to a larger property, with the grant helping reduce some upfront costs.

“Mostly upgraders,” he said.

“They already own a property and have built up equity, so they're buying a bigger home to live in. The grant is for owner-occupied properties, so they're building a larger home for themselves.”

While every borrower's circumstances are different, reducing the amount that needs to be borrowed may improve affordability for some buyers. An Aussie Broker can help explain how a grant may fit into an overall borrowing strategy and what may be achievable based on individual circumstances.

Planning your next move in the NT? If you're considering buying or building a new home in the Northern Territory, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your options. Find an Aussie Broker

Government support is only one piece of the puzzle

While financial assistance may improve affordability for some buyers, it shouldn't be the only factor driving a property decision.

Before committing to a new home, buyers may wish to consider:

Before signing a building contract or purchasing a new home, Sapkota encourages borrowers to check they meet all of the grant's eligibility requirements.

“Most people plan to sign the contract expecting to receive the grant,” he said.

“Before they sign anything, we recommend they review the grant application and checklist first. Once they've confirmed they're eligible, they can move ahead knowing what assistance they may receive.”

Taking the time to assess these factors may help borrowers make more confident decisions.

The bottom line

If you're considering building or buying a new home in the Northern Territory, it may be worth checking whether you're eligible for government support, even if you've owned property before.

Understanding your borrowing capacity , ongoing repayments and the total cost of the project can help you decide whether your plans are achievable based on your circumstances.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand how the grant may fit into your overall budget, explain your borrowing options and help you determine what may be achievable.