Rates are back near pre-cut levels: How Australians are adapting

Key takeaways

Rates are back near pre-cut levels , with the cash rate now sitting at 4.35% after three increases in 2026

Higher repayments and tighter borrowing power are changing how Australians approach buying, refinancing and investing

Refinancing conversations are increasing , as more borrowers reassess cash flow, loan structure and repayment flexibility

Many buyers are becoming more deliberate , focusing on borrowing clarity and affordability rather than timing the market

More Australians are focusing on flexibility and clarity, rather than trying to predict exactly where rates will go next

After three consecutive RBA rate increases in 2026, the cash rate has returned to 4.35% .

For many Australians, that means repayments are moving back toward levels borrowers were managing before rates started easing.

That shift is influencing how people think about buying property, refinancing loans, investing, and managing household budgets.

Some borrowers are reassessing monthly spending, others are reviewing borrowing power, and many are simply trying to understand what the current environment means for them.

At the same time, inflation has risen to its highest level in nearly three years , driven largely by fuel and electricity costs, while the RBA continues balancing inflation pressures against the impact higher rates are having on households and the broader economy.

For many people, the focus is now less about trying to predict the next rate move and more about understanding what they can control.

Why this environment feels different

The current cycle feels different for many borrowers because it follows a period where rates had started easing, and repayment pressure had begun to soften.

Now, those earlier cuts have effectively been reversed.

For some households, that’s affecting confidence as much as budgets. Buyers are becoming more deliberate, homeowners are reviewing cash flow more closely, and investors are reassessing how higher borrowing costs fit into their plans.

Importantly, borrowers are responding differently depending on their circumstances.

Segment What many people are reassessing Existing homeowners Repayments, loan competitiveness and monthly cash flow Refinancers Whether switching lenders or restructuring could improve flexibility Buyers Borrowing power, affordability and timing Investors Cash flow, rental yield and portfolio strategy

Periods like this often prompt people to seek more clarity before making major financial decisions.

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What higher rates could mean in practical terms

Even relatively small rate movements can have a noticeable impact over time.

Under a simplified scenario based on three consecutive 0.25% increases in 2026, repayments on a $700,000 loan could increase by around:

Example loan Estimated monthly increase Estimated annual increase $700,000 loan over 30 years ~$336 ~$4,028

Disclaimer Actual repayment increases will depend on the borrower’s interest rate, loan structure, and lender pricing. This example reflects a cumulative increase of 0.75% across three rate rises, based on average owner-occupier variable rates increasing from around 5.51% p.a. before February 2026 to approximately 6.26% p.a. after three increases.

Higher rates can also affect borrowing power.

Example borrowing capacity Estimated reduction $700,000 ~$42k–$56k $1,000,000 ~$60k–$80k

Actual outcomes vary depending on income, expenses, lender policy and loan structure.

For more on the latest RBA decision, read our latest update: RBA cash rate decision

How homeowners and refinancers are adapting

For existing homeowners, the biggest adjustment is often cash flow.

As repayments increase, many households are reviewing spending, repayment buffers and whether their current loan still suits their needs.

That’s also one reason refinancing conversations are becoming more common again.

Alexander White , Aussie Mobile Broker, said many borrowers are now reviewing more than just their interest rate. “Everyone should review things. Not only their rate, but their overall position and where they want to be in 12 months, five years and beyond.”

For some borrowers, it’s not necessarily about chasing the absolute lowest rate. Instead, they’re reassessing whether their current loan still provides the right balance of flexibility, repayment comfort and long-term value.

Phillip Stewart said one of the biggest misconceptions borrowers have is that recent rate rises mean their plans are no longer achievable.

“Most of the time, that’s not actually the case. It usually just means adjusting the approach to stay within their limits whilst still planning and striving towards those goals.”

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In some cases, borrowers are exploring:

Many borrowers stay with the same lender for years without reviewing their loan. At the same time, lenders can adjust pricing independently of the RBA, meaning newer offers in the market could differ significantly from older loans.

That’s why some borrowers are choosing to get a second opinion on their loan rather than waiting for conditions to change again.

An Aussie Broker can help borrowers compare options across lenders and understand how different loan structures could affect repayments and flexibility.

A broker can help you… Why it matters Compare rates across multiple lenders Different lenders respond differently to changing conditions Review loan structures Flexibility and features can affect long-term suitability Assess refinancing costs and savings Helps borrowers understand whether switching makes sense Model repayment scenarios Provides more clarity around potential future changes

For some borrowers, this process can help reduce uncertainty and improve confidence in decision-making.

How buyers are adapting

For buyers, the current environment is often less about urgency and more about clarity.

Higher rates can reduce borrowing power because lenders assess borrowers against higher repayment levels. That can affect budgets, property types, and buying timelines.

At the same time, changing market conditions can sometimes reduce competition in parts of the market, which could create different opportunities for prepared buyers.

Rather than trying to perfectly time the market, many buyers are focusing on understanding what they can realistically afford today. That’s changing how people approach the buying process.

Phillip Stewart, Senior Mobile Broker, said many buyers are becoming more measured in how they approach decisions. “The market’s definitely more cautious, but people are still buying. Even though there has been a shift and an overall reduction in activity, there is still strong potential for those who are genuinely and actively looking.”

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Some buyers are:

checking borrowing power more frequently

expanding suburb searches

adjusting property expectations

seeking more guidance before making decisions

Another factor buyers are paying closer attention to is pre-approval validity.

In changing rate environments, borrowing capacity can shift more quickly, which means a pre-approval amount that was accurate several months ago may no longer reflect current lending conditions.

That’s why some buyers are checking in more regularly with brokers before making offers or continuing their property search.

As borrowing conditions become more complex, some buyers are also spending more time researching market conditions, suburbs and property values before committing.

In this type of environment, buyer’s agents can help buyers:

understand local market conditions

identify properties that fit their budget and goals

negotiate more confidently

avoid emotional decision-making during uncertainty

How investors are responding

Investors are approaching the current environment differently depending on their goals and portfolio position.

Some are becoming more cautious because higher borrowing costs can place pressure on cash flow and serviceability. Others continue focusing on longer-term fundamentals such as rental demand, undersupply, and population growth.

However, higher rates can significantly change investment calculations. As a result, many investors are stress-testing:

repayment buffers

cash flow assumptions

rental yield expectations

long-term holding costs

Rather than reacting purely to headlines, many investors are focusing on whether opportunities still align with their broader strategy and risk tolerance.

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What could help from here

While nobody can control inflation or future RBA decisions, there are practical steps borrowers could consider depending on their situation.

Situation What could help Existing homeowners Review your current rate and repayments, check whether your loan is still competitive, and consider whether refinancing or restructuring could improve flexibility Buyers Recalculate borrowing power regularly, understand your budget under different rate scenarios, and consider speaking with a broker or buyer’s agent before committing Investors Stress-test cash flow against higher repayments, review buffers and lending structures, and assess whether rental yields still support your strategy

Even relatively small adjustments can sometimes improve flexibility, confidence, and decision-making during uncertain periods.

What matters now

The latest inflation result has added another layer of pressure for households already managing higher repayments and rising living costs.

At the same time, the current environment is reinforcing how important it is to understand your position early rather than reacting later.

While future RBA decisions will continue to depend on incoming data, many Australians are now focusing less on trying to predict the market and more on making informed decisions based on their own circumstances.

What you can do next

If rates are now back around where they were before earlier cuts, this could be a useful time to check whether your current setup still works for your goals and financial situation.

For some borrowers, that might mean reviewing repayments or comparing rates.

For buyers, it could mean reassessing borrowing power or understanding what’s realistically achievable in the current market.

For investors, it could mean reviewing cash flow assumptions and lending structures.

A quick home loan or refinance review could help you understand:

whether your current rate is still competitive

how rate changes affect your repayments

whether refinancing options are available

how your borrowing power has changed

Speaking with an Aussie Broker can help you compare your options and understand what could work for your situation.

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Frequently asked questions

What does it mean that rates are “back where they were before the cuts”? The recent RBA hikes have effectively reversed earlier rate cuts, bringing the cash rate back to similar levels seen before rates began easing. For many borrowers, this means repayments are moving back toward previous levels. How much could repayments increase after multiple rate rises? Under a simplified example scenario, three consecutive 0.25% increases could increase repayments on a $700,000 loan by around $336 per month, depending on the lender and loan structure.* Does refinancing still make sense when rates are high? For some borrowers, refinancing could still help improve repayment flexibility, reduce pressure on monthly budgets, or access to more competitive rates and features. How do higher rates affect borrowing power? As interest rates rise, lenders assess borrowers against higher repayment levels. This can reduce borrowing capacity depending on income, expenses and lender policy.* Should buyers wait until rates fall? That depends on individual circumstances. Some buyers prefer to wait for more certainty, while others focus on understanding their borrowing power and opportunities available in the current market.