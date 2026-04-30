Key takeaways:

Special conditions are extra contract clauses that can protect buyers if finance, inspections or other checks do not go to plan.

Wording matters: Vague deadlines, unclear exit rights or missing notice steps may reduce a buyer’s protection.

Buyer-added conditions often cover finance approval, building and pest inspections, strata records, title issues or sale of an existing property.

Vendor-added conditions should be carefully reviewed, especially as-is clauses, delayed settlement terms, excluded fixtures and early access requests.

Special conditions vary by state and territory, so buyers should get legal advice before signing and speak with an Aussie Broker if finance timing is involved.

Special conditions are clauses in a contract of sale that set additional terms for the sale. They can help protect buyers, but only if they are clear, complete and properly drafted.

This article explains what special conditions in a property contract are, how they work, and why wording matters. It also covers common buyer protections, vendor-added clauses to review carefully, and when to get advice before signing.

What is a special condition?

A special condition is an extra clause in a property contract that either the buyer or the vendor may request. It changes, adds to or limits the standard contract terms and is often used when something specific needs to happen before settlement, such as:

Finance approval

Building and pest inspections

Strata record reviews

Title checks

An extended settlement

The sale of an existing property

Standard contract terms are typically based on state or territory rules, industry templates or legal practice. Special conditions are negotiated between the buyer and vendor.

Once the contract is signed, special conditions can become legally binding. That makes the wording critical. A clear special condition should state:

What must happen

Who is responsible

The deadline

What happens if the condition is not met

Unclear or incomplete wording can create risk. For example, a clause that says the sale is “subject to satisfactory finance” may be unclear. It may not explain what counts as finance approval, who decides whether approval is satisfactory, or whether the buyer can end the contract.

Not sure what your contract means? Start with Aussie Contract Analyser to understand key sections before speaking with a conveyancer. Get a quick overview

What are buyer-added special conditions?

Buyer-added special conditions are clauses that a buyer requests be included before signing a property contract. They can give the buyer time to complete key checks, such as finance approval, building and pest inspections, strata record reviews or the sale of an existing property. A conveyancer or solicitor should draft or review any buyer-added special conditions before you sign.

Subject to finance

A subject to finance clause may help protect a buyer if their loan is not approved, the lender’s valuation is lower than expected, or the lender changes the approval terms. So, this clause should be specific. It may need to state the lender, loan amount, loan type, interest rate type and approval deadline. Wording such as “subject to satisfactory finance” can create uncertainty if it does not explain what “approved” means or who decides whether finance is satisfactory.

Watch the deadline. Some lenders may need 14–21 days to issue unconditional approval, depending on the borrower, property and application. Pre-approval is not the same as unconditional approval. Pre-approval is an early assessment. Unconditional approval means the lender has formally approved the loan for that property, subject to any final lender requirements.

If the deadline passes without approval, the contract wording will determine whether the buyer can exit, seek an extension or remain bound by the contract.

How Aussie can help: An Aussie Broker can help you understand where your finance application stands and what timing may be realistic before you sign.

You might also be interested in: 6 ways to make the most of home loan pre-approval

Subject to building and pest inspection

A subject to building and pest inspection clause gives the buyer time to check for structural defects, pest activity or damage that may not be obvious during an open home. So, it should state:

Who can complete the inspection

When the report is due

What counts as an unsatisfactory result

What the buyer can do if issues are found

Avoid wording that is too vague or undefined. A more specific clause may refer to major structural defects, active termites, safety issues or repair costs above a set amount.

If defects are found, the contract should explain whether the buyer can negotiate the price, ask the vendor to complete repairs or end the contract. If the vendor refuses access before the exchange, seek legal advice before proceeding.

Where a cooling-off period applies, arrange inspections early. Leaving it until the final day may limit your time to review the report, get advice and negotiate.

Subject to the sale of the existing property

A subject-to-sale condition may suit buyers who need to sell their current property before completing a new purchase.

Vendors may be less willing to accept this condition because it can delay or complicate the sale. Some may agree only if the clause includes a short sunset date or an escape clause.

An escape clause may allow the vendor to keep marketing the property and accept another offer. The original buyer may then have a short period to proceed unconditionally or exit.

This condition may be considered more favourably when the buyer’s existing property is already under contract or close to sale. If it has not yet been listed, the vendor may view the risk as too high.

How Aussie can help: An Aussie Broker can help you understand how selling your current property may affect your borrowing position and settlement timing.

Subject to the strata or body corporate records review

For apartments, townhouses and units, this condition gives the buyer time to review the strata or body corporate records before committing. The review may cover:

Meeting minutes

Financial statements

By-laws

Insurance

Planned works

Upcoming levies

Disputes, defect claims or litigation

These records can reveal costs or risks that may affect your decision to proceed. Large special levies, unresolved building issues or ongoing legal disputes should be reviewed carefully with your conveyancer or solicitor.

A 14-day timeframe may be common, but complex schemes may need longer. Your legal adviser can help assess whether the timeframe is realistic.

Subject to satisfactory title search

A title search checks the legal details of the property. It may identify easements, caveats, encumbrances or other interests that affect ownership, access or future use.

A conveyancer or solicitor often handles this as part of the contract review. Buyers should confirm the title search is included before signing. If an issue appears, the contract wording will determine whether the buyer can delay settlement, ask the vendor to resolve the issue or end the contract.

Note: Buyer-added special conditions can give you time to confirm key details before settlement, but they are only useful if the wording is clear and enforceable.

What are vendor-added special conditions, and what should you check?

Special conditions can also be added by the vendor. These clauses may be reasonable, but they can also shift additional risk, costs or responsibilities onto the buyer.

A vendor-added special condition is not automatically a problem. It may reflect the vendor’s settlement timing, the property’s condition or what is included in the sale. The risk arises when the clause limits your rights, removes expected protections or creates obligations you did not plan for.

Just like buyer-added special clauses, you should ask your conveyancer or solicitor to review any vendor-added conditions before signing.

As-is or no warranty clauses

An as-is clause means the vendor is selling the property in its current condition. It may also limit warranties about the property, fixtures or inclusions.

Review this wording carefully. Depending on the contract and state or territory rules, it may reduce your ability to raise issues after signing, even if defects are found later.

If the contract includes an as-is or no warranty clause, consider whether you need stronger inspection protections before you commit. A building and pest inspection condition can help identify structural defects, pest activity or damage before the contract becomes unconditional.

Extended settlement or delayed access

A vendor may request a longer settlement period, such as 90 to 120 days. This may suit the vendor, but it can affect the buyer’s financial timeline.

Loan approvals often have expiry dates. If settlement is delayed, the lender may need to reassess your application, valuation or loan terms before settlement.

Also watch for rent-back arrangements, in which the vendor remains in the property after settlement. The contract should clearly state the rent amount, end date, insurance position and who is responsible for damage.

How Aussie can help: An Aussie Broker can help you understand whether a longer settlement may affect your finance approval or loan timing.

You might also be interested in: Finalising your first-home purchase: Settlement and conveyancing explained

Early access clauses

A vendor may request access to the property before settlement. This may be for storage, repairs, cleaning or other work.

Early access can, in some cases create legal and insurance risks. For example, the contract should address what happens if damage occurs, someone is injured, or settlement does not proceed.

Buyers should be cautious about agreeing to early access without legal advice. Where access is agreed, it should be documented in writing and cover the purpose, access times, insurance and responsibility for damage.

Note: Vendor-added special conditions should be checked before you sign, not after the contract becomes binding.

Already received a contract? Start with a quick check. Aussie Contract Analyser can help you spot key terms before your conveyancer reviews the details. Start your contract check

How are special conditions worded, and why does it matter?

The wording of a special condition can determine whether it provides the buyer with clear protection or leaves room for dispute.

A well-drafted condition should explain exactly what must happen, when it must happen, how notice must be given and what rights each party has if the condition is not met. On the other hand, a poorly drafted condition may make it harder to confirm whether the buyer can delay settlement, renegotiate, recover their deposit or end the contract. Common drafting issues include:

No clear deadline

No definition of what “satisfactory” means

No process for giving notice

No clear right to terminate

No clear position on the deposit

Wording that does not match the buyer’s finance approval, inspection needs or settlement timing

For example, a finance clause that does not name the lender, loan amount, loan type, interest rate type or approval deadline may create uncertainty if one lender declines the application, but another may have approved it. Inspection clauses can create similar issues if they do not define the type or severity of defect that allows the buyer to act.

Special conditions should be drafted or reviewed by a licensed conveyancer or solicitor before signing. Real estate agents can convey what the buyer wants, but the legal wording should come from a qualified professional.

If you have received a contract and want to understand which clauses need closer attention, our Aussie Contract Analyser may be a useful first step. It can help flag special conditions to discuss with your conveyancer or solicitor before you commit.

Negotiating special conditions: Practical tips

Special conditions can be negotiated, but the vendor does not have to accept them.

In a competitive market, a vendor may prefer an offer with fewer conditions, a shorter settlement or a faster exchange. That does not mean buyers should remove key protections without understanding the risk. Before signing, focus on the conditions that matter most to your finances, inspections and settlement position.

1. Prioritise your biggest risks.

Start with the conditions that ensure you can complete the purchase. For many buyers, finance is the key risk. If you do not have unconditional approval, removing a finance clause may leave you exposed if the lender declines the loan, lowers the approved amount or changes the terms.

2. Ask for realistic timeframes.

Condition deadlines can often be negotiated before signing. Do not accept a timeframe simply because it appears in the contract or is suggested by the agent. If your lender, inspector or conveyancer needs more time, ask for it upfront.

3. Understand the trade-off before waiving conditions.

Removing a finance, building and pest, or strata review condition may make your offer more attractive to the vendor. It can also reduce your ability to renegotiate, delay settlement or exit if an issue appears. Ask your conveyancer or solicitor to explain what rights you may be giving up before you waive a condition.

4. Ask why a condition has been rejected.

A vendor may reject a broad condition but accept a narrower version. For example, they may not agree to a general building inspection clause but may accept one linked to major structural defects, active termite activity or repair costs above a set amount.

5. Get every change in writing.

Verbal agreements do not replace the written contract. If a condition, deadline, inclusion, exclusion or settlement term changes, make sure it is added to the contract before signing.

Remember, your negotiation position can depend on a number of factors, including details relating to the property, market conditions, state or territory rules and your financial status.

State-by-state considerations for special conditions

Special conditions must match the state or territory where the property is located. Contract formats, disclosure rules and cooling-off rights vary across Australia, so a clause that works in one place may not offer the same protection elsewhere. Use these examples as a guide.

Queensland: Special conditions need to work within the standard Queensland contract framework, including commonly used REIQ contracts. If a clause conflicts with the standard terms or is added incorrectly, it may not work as intended. Buyers and vendors should get independent legal advice before signing.

Victoria: Buyers should review the Section 32 Vendor Statement before deciding which special conditions to request. This disclosure document may include details about title, zoning, outgoings, restrictions, services, notices and known encumbrances. If it raises an issue, your conveyancer or solicitor can advise whether a special condition is needed.

New South Wales: A cooling-off period may apply to some private treaty purchases. However, it can be waived with a Section 66W certificate. If cooling-off rights are waived, buyers generally have fewer opportunities to reconsider after the exchange. Finance, inspection and other special conditions should be clear before the contract is signed.

Western Australia: Western Australia generally does not provide an automatic cooling-off period for residential property purchases. Once the contract is signed, buyers may be committed unless it includes conditions that allow for another outcome. This makes pre-signing checks and properly drafted special conditions especially important.

Special conditions should comply with the contract rules in the relevant state or territory. If the wording is unclear, inconsistent or not validly included, it may not protect the buyer as intended. Ask a licensed conveyancer or solicitor to review the contract before you commit, and speak with an Aussie Broker if finance timing may affect your position.

Special conditions can shape your property contract

Special conditions can help give buyers protection, but only when they are clear, specific and aligned with the contract rules in the relevant state or territory. Before signing, check that each condition explains what must happen, who is responsible, the deadline and what rights you have if the condition is not met.

Buyer-added conditions can help manage finance, inspection, strata and settlement risks. Vendor-added conditions should also be carefully reviewed, especially if they limit warranties, change settlement timing, exclude inclusions or create additional obligations.

A property contract can become binding quickly, so don’t rely on verbal agreements or unclear wording. Our Aussie Contract Analyser can help you review a contract before you sign by flagging clauses that may need closer attention, including special conditions to discuss with your conveyancer or solicitor.

Ask a licensed conveyancer or solicitor to review the legal terms before you commit. If finance timing, loan approval or settlement dates could affect your purchase, an Aussie Broker can help you understand where your application stands.

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FAQs about special conditions in a property contract

What is a special condition in a property contract? A special condition is an extra clause added to a standard contract of sale. It changes, adds to or limits the default contract terms. The buyer or vendor can request special conditions, and both parties must agree to them. Common examples include subject to finance, subject to building and pest inspection, and subject to strata record review. Once the contract is signed, special conditions may become legally binding. Can a vendor add special conditions to a contract of sale? Yes. Vendors can add special conditions to a contract of sale, and buyers should review them carefully before signing. Vendor-added conditions may cover the property being sold “as-is”, an extended settlement, excluded fixtures or other sale terms. These clauses are not automatically unreasonable, but they may shift risk or cost to the buyer. Ask a conveyancer or solicitor to review them before you commit. What happens if a special condition is not met? It depends on the wording of the clause. A clear special condition should explain what happens if the condition is not met, including whether the buyer can extend the deadline, renegotiate, terminate the contract or recover their deposit. If the wording is vague or the required notice process is not followed, the buyer may have fewer options. Legal review before signing is important. Can a real estate agent write special conditions into a contract? In many cases, real estate agents should not draft special conditions, as this may constitute legal work. An agent can communicate what the buyer or vendor wants included, but the wording should be drafted or reviewed by a licensed conveyancer or solicitor. This helps reduce the risk of unclear or unenforceable terms. Should I remove conditions to make my offer more competitive? Removing conditions may make an offer more attractive to a vendor, but it can also remove key buyer protections. If you do not have unconditional finance approval, removing a finance clause may leave you exposed if the lender declines the loan or changes the terms. Removing a building and pest or strata review condition can also limit your options if problems are found later. Get legal advice before waiving any condition. What is the difference between a standard condition and a special condition? Standard conditions are the default terms in a contract of sale. They usually reflect state or territory rules, standard contract templates or industry practice. Special conditions are extra clauses negotiated between the buyer and vendor. They are used to handle specific transactions, such as finance approval, inspections, strata records, settlement timing or the sale of another property.

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