Western Sydney International Airport is opening. What could it mean for home buyers?

Key takeaways:

It's about more than planes. Jobs, transport and infrastructure may have a bigger influence on surrounding suburbs than the airport itself.

Western Sydney is already attracting buyers. Several surrounding regions recorded some of Greater Sydney's strongest annual dwelling value growth. (Supports your Cotality table.)

Every suburb is different. Flight paths, affordability and local amenities may all influence buyer demand.

Focus on what suits you. Consider your borrowing capacity, commute and lifestyle alongside future infrastructure.

For many Sydney buyers, affordability has become the biggest challenge on the path to home ownership.

With Sydney's median dwelling value now sitting at $1,265,608, according to Cotality’s Home Value Index for July , many buyers are already looking further west in search of more affordable housing options.

As Western Sydney International Airport prepares to open, many buyers are wondering whether it could make surrounding suburbs even more appealing.

Property experts say the answer isn't simply about planes. Instead, it's the jobs, transport links and infrastructure that accompany major projects like this that may shape how communities grow and where buyers choose to live.

Why more buyers are already looking to Western Sydney

Western Sydney has become an increasingly popular option for buyers seeking more affordable homes than those available closer to Sydney's CBD.

Even before the airport has opened, several Western Sydney regions have recorded some of Greater Sydney's strongest annual dwelling value growth, according to Cotality.

The report identified Penrith (9.8%), Richmond-Windsor (9.2%), Campbelltown (9.2%), St Marys (9.0%), Camden (8.0%) and Bringelly - Green Valley (7.8%) among Greater Sydney's strongest-performing SA3 regions over the past year.

Median values ranged from just under $1 million in Mount Druitt to around $1.24 million in Bringelly-Green Valley.

Top 10 Capital city SA3’s with highest 12- month value growth - Dwellings

SA3 Name SA4 Name Median Value Annual Change Penrith Outer West and Blue Mountains $1,092,427 9.80% Richmond-Windsor Outer West and Blue Mountains $1,009,689 9.20% Campbelltown Outer South West $1,020,715 9.20% St Marys Outer West and Blue Mountains $1,071,212 9% Wyong Central Coast $966,059 9% Camden Outer South West $1,218,268 8% Bringelly - Green Valley South West $1,243,357 7.80% Mount Druitt Blacktown $992,321 7.80% Blue Mountains Outer West and Blue Mountains $1,032,477 7.60% Sutherland - Menai - Heathcote Sutherland $1,608,211 6.80%

Source: Cotality Home Value Index, July 2026

While the airport hasn't opened yet, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said affordability has already been encouraging buyers to shift further west.

“Affordability in Sydney has become very challenging, and that's pushing potential home buyers towards lower price points where property is more affordable,” he said.

“That is driving an outward shift in home buying, and I think that will accelerate as a result of the airport activity.

“It's not the only thing, and it's probably not the main factor driving that shift, but it's certainly a significant factor."

For Matthew Rogers of Aussie Newtown those broader market trends are reflected in the conversations he's having with buyers. He said many are focused on practical considerations, such as affordability, commuting and whether an area suits their long-term plans.

“People want to know whether they can afford to buy, whether the commute will work for them and whether the area has good long-term potential,” he said.

You might also be interested in: Are affordable suburbs back? Here’s what the data says

What this could mean if you’re buying

If you're finding inner Sydney out of reach, Western Sydney may offer more affordable options without sacrificing access to growing employment hubs and transport connections. Whether it's the right move will depend on your budget, lifestyle and long-term plans.

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The airport is only part of the story

While Western Sydney International Airport is attracting plenty of attention, experts say it's the broader investment around the airport that could have the greatest long-term impact.

Oliver said airports often become economic hubs, attracting businesses, jobs and infrastructure.

“You put a major infrastructure hub in an area, and obviously people are employed to operate that airport, so that creates jobs,” he said.

“Then businesses locate around that area if it's relevant for them from an air transport point of view.”

Cotality Research Director Tim Lawless said buyers often look beyond the airport itself.

“The surrounding amenity and access to transport options, jobs, schools and other services is probably a more significant part of the decision-making process,” he said.

“Every buyer will have a different set of priorities they look for in a home.”

For Rogers, that's the key lesson buyers should take from Sydney Airport in Mascot.

“The airport itself is good infrastructure,” he said. “I think the infrastructure that comes with it is probably the other big factor.”

Rogers points to the Airport Line extension ahead of the Sydney 2000 Olympics as an example of how transport infrastructure helped surrounding suburbs evolve.

“I definitely think the surrounding suburbs benefited from that,” he added.

The airport forms part of a broader transformation that includes new Metro rail, roads and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis , which is expected to create thousands of jobs over time.

If you're considering buying in an emerging area, an Aussie Broker can help you understand what fits within your borrowing capacity and compare loan options that suit your goals, whether you're buying your first home , upsizing or investing .

Thinking about buying in Western Sydney? An Aussie Broker can help you understand your budget, compare loan options and explore what may be achievable based on your circumstances. Talk to an expert

What can Sydney Airport teach us?

While it's difficult to directly compare Mascot with Western Sydney, Rogers believes there are useful lessons for buyers.

“We get people naturally wanting to be near the city and close to infrastructure like rail and community services,” Rogers said.

“But we also get people who are already in the area looking to move away from the flight path.”

Lawless said proximity to an airport doesn't automatically reduce or increase property values.

“Noise from air traffic should be a consideration, but it's often the case other housing factors will offset or even negate flight noise,” he said.

“It's often the case that suburbs under a flight path or near an airport are located in hubs of convenience, where access to retail, transport and major employment centres attracts strong demand.”

Every buyer values different things. While some prioritise being close to transport and employment, others may place greater importance on quieter neighbourhoods, schools or lifestyle amenities.

You might also be interested in: Choosing the right property for you

Lawless said it's important for buyers to experience the area for themselves before making a decision.

"It's always a good idea to try before you buy," he said.

"Check out the area during different times of the day, see what the aircraft noise is like and whether it's likely to be problematic."

Lawless said it's important for buyers to experience the area for themselves before making a decision.

“It's always a good idea to try before you buy," he said.

“Check out the area during different times of the day, see what the aircraft noise is like and whether it's likely to be problematic.”

Speaking with an Aussie Broker early in your property search can help you understand the trade-offs between different locations, so you can focus on suburbs that align with both your budget and your priorities.

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What should buyers consider before purchasing near the airport?

The opening of Western Sydney International Airport doesn't necessarily mean nearby property prices will rise overnight, nor does it mean every suburb will experience the same level of demand.

Instead of focusing on whether the airport alone could influence values, buyers may benefit from asking broader questions.

How long is the commute to work?

Will new transport links make travel easier?

Are there employment opportunities nearby?

Does the suburb suit your lifestyle over the long term?

Are you comfortable with the area's future flight paths?

Can you comfortably afford the repayments based on your borrowing capacity?

These are the types of conversations Rogers says buyers are increasingly having with their broker.

Major infrastructure projects can create new opportunities, but they're only one factor when choosing where to buy.

While the airport will become an important part of Western Sydney's growth story, Lawless said a range of factors will influence how surrounding suburbs perform over time.

“The outer west of Sydney still has a lot of land to develop, which could also influence pricing trends,” he said.

Understanding your borrowing power, comparing loan options and thinking about how a suburb fits your lifestyle can help you make a more informed decision.

Whether you're considering Western Sydney or comparing it with other parts of Sydney, understanding your borrowing power before you start searching can help you buy with greater confidence.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your budget, compare loan options and explore any government support schemes you may be eligible for.