Key takeaways:

The RBA lifted the cash rate to 4.85% on 3 November. That does not automatically change your home-loan rate or repayment; your lender decides whether and when to adjust its rates.

Interest and repayments can change on different dates. Interest may start accruing at the new rate from its effective date, while your required repayment may be updated later.

Check how your payment is set up. A lender-managed direct debit may be adjusted automatically; a transfer you set up yourself may need to be changed.

Model the new minimum before adjusting your budget. Use a calculator for an estimate, then confirm the rate, repayment amount and first payment date with your lender.

A rate-rise headline can make it sound as though a repayment changes overnight.

In practice, the lender’s rate-effective date and the first due date for the new minimum can differ. An unchanged payment doesn’t necessarily mean the loan is still accruing interest at the old rate.

Why the new rate and repayment may start on different dates

On 3 November 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.85%. That decision does not set the interest rate on an individual home loan. Lenders decide whether to adjust their variable rates, by how much and when.

For borrowers, the rate-effective date and the first repayment at the new minimum may differ. The RBA’s cash-rate announcement alone does not determine either date.

Once a new loan rate applies, interest is generally calculated daily on your outstanding balance. Your lender may update your minimum repayment separately, based on its process and your repayment cycle.

The repayment schedule is a separate step. The new minimum may take effect from your next scheduled repayment or another date set by your lender. The timing can depend on the lender, loan product, repayment frequency, and where the borrower is in their cycle.

What could a rate rise mean for your repayments? Use Aussie’s Interest Rate Change Calculator to estimate how a change in your interest rate may affect your home loan repayments. Calculate the impact

What a lender’s notice should help you confirm

Notice periods vary by lender and loan type.

For example, CommBank says it gives at least 20 days’ notice of repayment increases for principal-and-interest loans; NAB says it gives at least 30 days’ notice if the minimum contracted repayment increases on a variable-rate principal-and-interest loan.

Westpac’s direct-debit form says that if an interest-rate change makes your chosen set payment fall below the new minimum, it will automatically reset the payment to the new minimum and give 30 days’ written notice.

Whether the message arrives by post, email or an app notification, look for:

the interest rate currently on your loan and the new rate

the date the new rate takes effect

the updated minimum repayment, including its frequency

the date the updated repayment is first due

whether your direct debit or other payment instruction will change automatically

any impact on a fixed or split portion of your loan

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If any of those details are missing or unclear, contact the lender. Aussie Mobile Broker, Joshua Pfeiler , advised borrowers to check their lender’s online portal rather than assume their repayment was unchanged because the higher amount had not yet been collected.

"Sometimes the banks will let people know about rates but then change the repayment amount during the next scheduled payment or at the same time for all account holders depending on the situation,” Joshua said.

Joshua also advised borrowers to check whether their payment instruction will cover the new minimum. A lender-managed direct debit may be adjusted by the lender; a transfer amount set up by the borrower may not change unless the borrower updates it.

If you pay more than the minimum voluntarily, confirm whether that amount is still affordable and how your lender treats it.

Some borrowers choose to keep repayments above the minimum when their budget allows, but there is no need to increase a payment beyond what is manageable. Check any loan conditions before changing payment arrangements.

Ready to see whether your home loan could be working harder for you? Book a chat with your local Aussie Broker and explore your refinancing options. Get started

How a rate change can flow through to your repayment

The sequence below uses the confirmed 3 November RBA decision as its starting point. The exact dates depend on the lender and the loan’s repayment cycle.

Stage What it means for a borrower 3 November 2026 The RBA lifts the cash rate to 4.85%. This does not itself change an individual home loan. Lender announcement The lender tells borrowers whether it will change its variable rates and when. Rate-effective date The new loan rate applies from the date specified by the lender; interest may begin accruing at that rate. Next scheduled repayment Check whether the new minimum applies to this payment or a later one, and whether your payment instruction will cover it.

This is a general sequence; your lender’s notice confirms the dates that apply to your loan.

Ilario Spano, of Aussie Firle , said some borrowers may wait more than two months for the new repayment amount to appear.

“Some can be more than 2 months before seeing the new repayment come through,” Ilario said.

There isn’t one fixed repayment increase for everyone. It depends on how much of the rate rise your lender passes on, your outstanding balance, the time left on your loan and whether it’s principal-and-interest or interest-only. That’s why the same rate change can lead to different dollar increases for different borrowers.

If a lender passes on the full 0.25 percentage-point increase, repayments on a variable home loan may rise.

As an example, a $750,000 principal-and-interest loan over 30 years would have an estimated repayment of $4805 a month. The latest rate rise could see repayments increase by $125 a month, or $1496 over 12 months.

Note on example Illustrative example only. Based on a $750,000 principal and interest loan over 30 years, assuming an interest rate increase from 6.63% p.a. to 6.88% p.a. Actual repayments depend on loan circumstances, lender pricing and applicable fees.

See what different rate scenarios could mean for your loan An Aussie Broker can model repayments at different interest rates and help you understand what may be manageable based on your circumstances. Speak to an Aussie Broker

How repayment frequency and loan type can affect what you see

Your repayment frequency and where you are in your lender’s payment cycle may affect when you first see the updated amount. Interest-only and principal-and-interest loans may also show the change differently; ask the lender how it applies to your product.

A fixed-rate portion generally keeps its agreed rate during the fixed period, subject to the loan terms. On a split loan , the variable portion may change while the fixed portion stays on its agreed rate; check with the lender what will apply when any fixed period ends.

Greg Shortland, an Aussie Mobile Broker , said borrowers who had room in their budget could use an offset account or keep paying more than the minimum.

“I’m a big supporter of either using an offset or adjusting your minimum payments so that they’re at a level you’re comfortable with,” Greg said.

If you choose to pay above the minimum, make sure the amount is manageable and check how your lender applies extra repayments.

An offset can reduce the balance on which interest is calculated, but it does not necessarily change the required repayment. Check with the lender how the loan treats offset funds and extra repayments.

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What if the new repayment isn’t manageable?