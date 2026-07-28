Why are rents rising while house prices fall in Australia?

Key takeaways

Home prices and rents move differently. They're influenced by different market conditions.

Home values softened while rents stayed strong. Some capital city home values eased even as rental markets remained tight, according to Cotality.

Understand what's driving each market. It can help you make more informed housing decisions.

If you've seen headlines about falling home prices while your rent continues to rise, you're not alone in wondering how both can be true at the same time.

At first glance, it can seem contradictory. If some home prices are falling, shouldn't renting become cheaper too?

In reality, the housing market and rental market don't always move together. While they're connected, they're influenced by different factors, including interest rates, housing supply, population growth, and borrowing conditions.

Understanding why these markets behave differently can help make sense of today's housing landscape, whether you're renting, planning to buy, or simply trying to understand what's happening.

Why home prices and rents don't always move together

Although they're closely linked, the property market and rental market respond to different pressures.

Home prices are generally influenced by factors such as borrowing capacity, interest rates, buyer confidence, and the number of properties available for sale.

Rental prices, on the other hand, are more heavily affected by housing supply, vacancy rates, population growth, and demand for rental accommodation.

That means it's possible for home prices to soften while rents continue rising if rental demand remains stronger than the available supply.

Based on Cotality's Monthly Housing Chart Pack (July 2026) , combined capital city values fell 1.3% over the June quarter, with Sydney down 3.2% and Melbourne down 2.6%, while national rents rose 5.9% over the year to June 2026.

That gap shows how the two markets can move in different directions at the same time.

Home prices and rents are influenced by different factors

Home purchase market Rental market Borrowing capacity Rental supply Interest rates Vacancy rates Buyer confidence Population growth Properties available for sale Demand for rental homes

While the two markets often influence one another over time, they don't always move in lockstep. That's why a cooling property market doesn't necessarily lead to lower rents.

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Why some home prices are softening

Several factors have contributed to softer home values across parts of Australia in 2026.

In a research by Cotality, national housing values continued to soften, with Sydney and Melbourne remaining among the weakest-performing capital city markets over the recent quarter.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia , increases to the cash rate during 2026 have also affected borrowing capacity for many borrowers and contributed to softer buyer confidence, making home finance more expensive for many Australians.

At the same time, lower buyer activity has contributed to a slower property market. Higher interest rates, cost-of-living pressures, and softer buyer demand have contributed to slower housing market conditions.

Dean Hammond , Franchise Principal at Aussie Ashfield, says uncertainty has also influenced buyer activity, with many prospective buyers taking more time before making their next move.

"At the moment, there are no pre-approvals out there. No one's doing anything. Everyone is just waiting and seeing."

However, lower home prices don't automatically make buying more affordable. Borrowing capacity, interest rates, and household budgets continue to play an important role in determining what buyers can realistically afford.

Why rents continue to rise

While some home values have softened, the rental market continues to face different pressures.

Low vacancy rates, limited housing supply, and strong demand for rental accommodation have all contributed to ongoing rental growth.

What’s putting pressure on rents?

Factor How it affects rents Low rental vacancy Fewer available properties can increase competition between renters. Population growth More people looking for homes can increase rental demand. Limited housing supply A shortage of available rentals can place upward pressure on prices. Investor activity Changes in investor participation can influence the supply of rental properties over time.

It's important to remember that rental conditions can vary between cities, suburbs, and property types. While national trends provide useful context, local markets may experience different levels of demand and supply.

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What these changes mean for the housing market over the longer term is still evolving

At the same time, it's important not to overstate the impact of the reforms alone.

According to Treasury estimates, cited in the Commonwealth Bank's Housing Outlook , the reforms are expected to increase median rents by around $2 per week compared with a scenario without the reforms.

This estimate relates specifically to the policy change and should not be confused with broader rental increases seen over recent years, which have been driven by multiple market factors.

Similarly, the Commonwealth Bank estimates established property prices could be around 3% lower than they otherwise would have been under a no-reform scenario, rather than forecasting an outright 3% fall in property prices.

Taken together, these estimates suggest tax policy may influence housing supply over time, but it is only one of several factors affecting today's rental and property markets.

What it means if you're renting, buying or investing

While headlines often focus on whether house prices are rising or falling, they only tell part of the story.

If you're renting, rising rental costs may continue to place pressure on your household budget, particularly in areas where demand remains strong, and rental supply is limited.

If you're thinking about buying, softer home prices don't necessarily mean purchasing has become easier.

Borrowing capacity, interest rates, your deposit, and ongoing repayments all play an important role in determining what you may be able to afford.

For investors, market conditions may also require a broader view than simply looking at property values. Rental demand, lending conditions, policy changes, and long-term investment goals can all influence decisions over time.

While every situation is different, understanding what is driving each market can help you look beyond the headlines and focus on the factors most relevant to your own circumstances.

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Things to consider, wherever you are in the market

If you're... It may be worth considering... Renting Whether rising rents are affecting your savings goals and household budget. Buying Your borrowing power, deposit, ongoing repayments, and the type of property you're considering. Investing Rental demand, financing costs, policy changes, and your long-term investment strategy.

No matter where you are on your property journey, making decisions based on your own financial circumstances is likely to be more valuable than reacting to short-term market movements.

Understanding the market starts with understanding your own position

It's natural to wonder whether falling home prices should make buying easier or why rents continue to rise even as parts of the property market cool.

The reality is that Australia's housing market isn't driven by a single factor. Home prices, rental costs, interest rates, housing supply and borrowing conditions all influence different parts of the market, often at the same time.

Rather than focusing on one headline or statistic, it can be more helpful to understand how today's market conditions relate to your own goals and financial circumstances.

If you're thinking about buying a home, checking your borrowing power or estimating your repayments can help you understand what may be achievable based on your individual situation.

An Aussie Broker can also help you understand your options and compare eligible home loan solutions from a panel of lenders.

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