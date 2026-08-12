Alex Ralec

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Mona Vale

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Alex Ralec, Aussie Team Member

About me

After 25 years in mortgage broking all over the north shore of Sydney and beyond, there is still so much enjoyment in assisting our past and current clients reach their goals of purchasing their first property, next property, or simply get the best deal in the market.

As a broker with Aussie, we have access to over 20 different lenders and believe there's no "one size fits all” mortgage and therefore work with our clients to suit their needs.

The best part of being a broker is seeing my clients grow. Working with my clients purchasing their first property, to then buying their next property and beyond. It really is rewarding to work with them, watching them grow – getting married, having children, retirement and everything in between. A mortgage is a long-term plan, I am always part of making sure your loan always works for you.

Happy to meet with you at a time and place that suits, either at our Mona Vale Store, via Teams meeting or phone.

Feel free to call me any time on 0412 949 273 or our Mona Vale store on 02 9997 3377.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bilgola 2107
  • Elanora Heights 2101
  • Ingleside 2101
  • Mona Vale 2103
  • Newport 2106
  • Warriewood 2102

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412949273

Email: alex.ralec@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61412949273

Email: alex.ralec@aussie.com.au

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