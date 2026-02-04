Aussie Mona Vale

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Mona Vale, Aussie Store

About us

Why Use Aussie Mona Vale? Meeting with an Aussie mortgage broker is free and it's a great opportunity to grab a second opinion on your home loan. Who knows - it could end up saving you thousands. Remember..... it's always smart to ask! Our mortgage broking service is professional, fast and obligation free! Our team of highly experienced brokers will help you find you the right home loan to suit your needs. In less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers can compare the hundreds of loans available to you from our panel of lenders (including the major banks) using our exclusive comparison software Toolbox.  Why would you not take the time to check out the competition! Our professional service, is fast and free to you! Why choose us at Aussie Mona Vale? - We pride ourselves in providing you with Personalised, Experienced, Professional, customer service. We put your needs first! - We know what we are doing! We have experienced staff onboard. - All our brokers are highly trained and fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking. - We have been voted Best Mortgage Broker in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2014 and Best Non-Bank Lender in 2008 by Australian Banking & Finance Magazine. - Complimentary RP Data property reports are available to all our customers. - We are big on CHOICE - A diverse lender panel including the big banks. - QUICK analysis of your Borrowing Capacity. - Help with Pre - Approval. - Refinancing specialist. - Available 5 days a week from 9.00am ? 5.00pm and After hours / Weekends by appointment. - We specialise in SMSF Investment Loans ? we understand the full process and can assist clients to building a wealth in their retirement.  - We thrive on helping people achieve their real estate goals and would like to remind you that we offer comprehensive mortgage advice with no fees charged for an appointment.  - Justice of the Peace Service by appointment - please call the office to make a booking 02 9997 3377. Parking You can find us at 1753 Pittwater Road Mona Vale ? right at the main bus stop just down from Post Office. Street parking for one hour or 3 hours free parking is available at Bungan Lane car park.You can't afford not to take the time to speak with us!

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bilgola 2107
  • Elanora Heights 2101
  • Ingleside 2101
  • Mona Vale 2103
  • Newport 2106
  • Warriewood 2102

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 99973377

Fax: 02 - 99978377

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Aussie Mona Vale

Ground floor, 1751 Pittwater Road, Mona Vale, NSW 2103

Phone: 02 - 99973377

Fax: 02 - 99978377

Follow:

What our customers say

Welcomed us with open arms when we walked into office (not like the bank next door who couldn't give us the time of day. Then gave professional advice as to alternatives and "made it happen". We had loan approval, valuation and settlement all in around 5 to 6 weeks

Stanley Webster

Alex Ralec and Bec Jones from Aussie Home Loans Mona Vale and Hornsby made our experience in getting a home loan so easy. They worked so hard and within a week, the loan was conditionally approved and by the next week approved. They took the pain out of arranging a home loan and they made it look so easy which we are both so grateful for. We cannot thank both of them enough and look forward to working with them again in the future.

Krysta Winston-Smythe

Alex and Bec at Aussie Home Loans Mona Vale are BEYOND AMAZING! We used them for our first loan to buy a unit in 2018 and just recently sold it to purchase a block of land. To try to put into words the pure efficiently, timeliness and priority they took to take charge of our application and approval is out of this world. We cannot recommend them enough, as they not only worked on our application in such a short timeframe (due to our own negligence of not prepping the documents needed for them) but they went so far above and beyond in working with us and the bank to get our loan approved in an extremely tight deadline - so that we wouldn?t lose the land. They are both extremely knowledgeable and take it upon themselves and their team to help you in any way they can. They?re honest, transparent and extremely welcoming and friendly in their exchange and handle throughout the process - one of which can be stressful at times. They?re communication is great and not once did we ever feel doubtful about their ability to help us and gain approval. They?re are fantastic! Not enough stars to tick here as they are 10/5 stars in our opinion. Thanks again Bec and Alex! We can?t wait to work with you more in future!!

Matt Loveday

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.