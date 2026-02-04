Aussie Mona Vale

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Bilgola 2107
- Elanora Heights 2101
- Ingleside 2101
- Mona Vale 2103
- Newport 2106
- Warriewood 2102
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Welcomed us with open arms when we walked into office (not like the bank next door who couldn't give us the time of day. Then gave professional advice as to alternatives and "made it happen". We had loan approval, valuation and settlement all in around 5 to 6 weeks
Stanley Webster
Alex Ralec and Bec Jones from Aussie Home Loans Mona Vale and Hornsby made our experience in getting a home loan so easy. They worked so hard and within a week, the loan was conditionally approved and by the next week approved. They took the pain out of arranging a home loan and they made it look so easy which we are both so grateful for. We cannot thank both of them enough and look forward to working with them again in the future.
Krysta Winston-Smythe
Alex and Bec at Aussie Home Loans Mona Vale are BEYOND AMAZING! We used them for our first loan to buy a unit in 2018 and just recently sold it to purchase a block of land. To try to put into words the pure efficiently, timeliness and priority they took to take charge of our application and approval is out of this world. We cannot recommend them enough, as they not only worked on our application in such a short timeframe (due to our own negligence of not prepping the documents needed for them) but they went so far above and beyond in working with us and the bank to get our loan approved in an extremely tight deadline - so that we wouldn?t lose the land. They are both extremely knowledgeable and take it upon themselves and their team to help you in any way they can. They?re honest, transparent and extremely welcoming and friendly in their exchange and handle throughout the process - one of which can be stressful at times. They?re communication is great and not once did we ever feel doubtful about their ability to help us and gain approval. They?re are fantastic! Not enough stars to tick here as they are 10/5 stars in our opinion. Thanks again Bec and Alex! We can?t wait to work with you more in future!!
Matt Loveday