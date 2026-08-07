Tony Werry

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Tony Werry, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m Tony, a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie Home Loans in Ballarat, and I bring over 22 years’ experience in the mortgage broking industry. One of the most rewarding parts of my role is helping clients turn their property and financial goals into reality — whether that’s buying a first home, upgrading, investing, or securing finance for a business.

 

My commitment to you is to guide you through the entire lending journey, from our first conversation right through to settlement and beyond. I believe in clear communication, personalised advice, and making the loan process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

 

Personalised Home Loan Advice That Puts You First

I take the time to understand your individual needs, financial position, and long-term goals before recommending the right home loan solution. From assessing how much you can borrow, to explaining repayments, interest rates, and loan structures, I ensure you feel confident and informed at every step.

As part of Aussie Home Loans, Australia’s largest mortgage broking brand, I have access to a wide panel of lenders — giving you more choice, competitive rates, and loan options tailored to your circumstances.

 

Specialist Lending Solutions

As a fully accredited broker, I specialise in a broad range of lending solutions, including:

  • First Home Buyer loans

  • Property Investment loans

  • Refinancing for a better deal

  • Construction loans

  • Land purchases

  • Bridging loans

  • Debt consolidation

  • Pre-approvals

  • Car loans

  • Commercial loans

  • Small business loans, including vehicle and equipment finance

  • Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) lending

Whether your situation is straightforward or complex, I provide strategic advice designed to help you move forward with confidence.

 

Local Mortgage Broker with Proven Experience

I have a strong understanding of the local property market and the lending needs of buyers and investors across regional Victoria. Combined with my extensive industry experience, this allows me to deliver practical, results-driven loan solutions.

If you’re looking for a trusted Australian mortgage broker who genuinely puts your interests first, I’d be happy to help.

 

👉 Book an appointment with me today to discuss your home loan options and take the next step toward achieving your property goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61427422211

Email: anthony.werry@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61427422211

Email: anthony.werry@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Love to thank Tony Werry for helping me with getting my first home. Answered every question I threw at him. Great communication. If it wasn’t for him, would of struggled.

Cody B

Tony was great, always available to help when needed!

Ryan W

My broker Anthony Werry is a pleasure to deal with. Anthony is a straight talker, very responsive and overall exceptionally helpful and pro-active.

Crissie H

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