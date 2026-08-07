Tony Werry

I’m Tony, a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie Home Loans in Ballarat, and I bring over 22 years’ experience in the mortgage broking industry. One of the most rewarding parts of my role is helping clients turn their property and financial goals into reality — whether that’s buying a first home, upgrading, investing, or securing finance for a business.

My commitment to you is to guide you through the entire lending journey, from our first conversation right through to settlement and beyond. I believe in clear communication, personalised advice, and making the loan process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Personalised Home Loan Advice That Puts You First

I take the time to understand your individual needs, financial position, and long-term goals before recommending the right home loan solution. From assessing how much you can borrow, to explaining repayments, interest rates, and loan structures, I ensure you feel confident and informed at every step.

As part of Aussie Home Loans, Australia’s largest mortgage broking brand, I have access to a wide panel of lenders — giving you more choice, competitive rates, and loan options tailored to your circumstances.

Specialist Lending Solutions

As a fully accredited broker, I specialise in a broad range of lending solutions, including:

First Home Buyer loans

Property Investment loans

Refinancing for a better deal

Construction loans

Land purchases

Bridging loans

Debt consolidation

Pre-approvals

Car loans

Commercial loans

Small business loans , including vehicle and equipment finance

Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) lending

Whether your situation is straightforward or complex, I provide strategic advice designed to help you move forward with confidence.

Local Mortgage Broker with Proven Experience

I have a strong understanding of the local property market and the lending needs of buyers and investors across regional Victoria. Combined with my extensive industry experience, this allows me to deliver practical, results-driven loan solutions.

If you’re looking for a trusted Australian mortgage broker who genuinely puts your interests first, I’d be happy to help.

👉 Book an appointment with me today to discuss your home loan options and take the next step toward achieving your property goals.