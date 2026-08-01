Edwin Machado

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Lynbrook

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Edwin Machado, Aussie Team Member

About me

Creating wealth by investing in property / real estate is a proven strategy. Identifying the right mortgage solution to finance your dreams is as important as zeroing on the ideal property. It has the potential to turbo charge your long-term goals.

It is my personal mission to deliver a SAFE, SMART & SPECIAL experience to all customers throughout the lifecycle of the loan.

I am your local Aussie Mortgage consultant fully qualified in Finance & Mortgage Brokering, Member of MFAA (Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia) and accredited by a panel of approx. 25 strong financial Lenders. It’s my objective to understand your unique needs and tailor a solution that best fits your specific situation.

As an Aussie Mortgage consultant, I am committed to help you; Save Time, Save Money and ensure that your Asset and Lifestyle is protected.

If you are looking to:

• Buy your first home.

• Refinance your current home to leverage equity for investment.

• Build your property investment portfolio.

• Consolidate personal debt.

• Buy a commercial property

• Establish a strategy to achieve your future goals.

Feel free to contact me athttps://www.aussie.com.au/mortgage-broker/edwin-machado or 04 0405 6435 for a free & no obligation consultation.

Let’s work together to make your unique dream a reality. It’s always SMART to seek an opinion from Aussie Home Loans - The home of mortgage wisdom.

Mobile: 0404056435

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Hallam 3803
  • Hampton Park 3976
  • Lynbrook 3975

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404056435

Email: edwin.machado@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61404056435

Email: edwin.machado@aussie.com.au

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