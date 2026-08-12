Joedy Van Eekelen

About Me – Your Local Aussie Mortgage Broker in Victoria

With more than 11 years of experience as a Franchisee Mortgage Broker with Aussie, I’m proud to have helped hundreds of clients secure the right home loan solutions across Victoria and throughout Australia. From Geelong, Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads, Torquay, the Bellarine Peninsula, Drysdale, Clifton Springs, Leopold, Lara, Portarlington, Queenscliffe, Werribee, Bannockburn, and the wider Ballarat and Bendigo regions through to Melbourne, my mission has always been to make the journey to home ownership simple, clear, and stress-free.

✔ Helping You Find the Right Home Loan

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing to reduce repayments, or expanding your investment portfolio, I’m committed to providing tailored lending advice, transparent communication, and reliable support at every stage of the process.

✔ A Background Built on Service & Results

Before joining the mortgage broking industry, I worked in business ownership, sales, and customer-focused roles with a global technology leader. These experiences taught me the importance of listening carefully, problem-solving, and delivering on promises — values I still apply to every client interaction today.

✔ Award-Winning Mortgage Broker

I am honored to be recognised as a two-time Signature Diamond Broker with Aussie, placing me among the top 5% of brokers nationally. This achievement reflects my ongoing commitment to exceptional service and consistently strong client outcomes.

✔ Your Goals Come First

My role is not just about arranging finance — it’s about providing clarity and confidence during life’s biggest financial moments. If you’re looking for a trusted and experienced mortgage broker in Victoria, I’d be privileged to help make your property goals a reality.