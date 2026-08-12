Joedy Van Eekelen

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bellarine

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Joedy Van Eekelen, Aussie Team Member

About me

About Me – Your Local Aussie Mortgage Broker in Victoria

With more than 11 years of experience as a Franchisee Mortgage Broker with Aussie, I’m proud to have helped hundreds of clients secure the right home loan solutions across Victoria and throughout Australia. From Geelong, Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads, Torquay, the Bellarine Peninsula, Drysdale, Clifton Springs, Leopold, Lara, Portarlington, Queenscliffe, Werribee, Bannockburn, and the wider Ballarat and Bendigo regions through to Melbourne, my mission has always been to make the journey to home ownership simple, clear, and stress-free.

✔ Helping You Find the Right Home Loan

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing to reduce repayments, or expanding your investment portfolio, I’m committed to providing tailored lending advice, transparent communication, and reliable support at every stage of the process.

✔ A Background Built on Service & Results

Before joining the mortgage broking industry, I worked in business ownership, sales, and customer-focused roles with a global technology leader. These experiences taught me the importance of listening carefully, problem-solving, and delivering on promises — values I still apply to every client interaction today.

✔ Award-Winning Mortgage Broker

I am honored to be recognised as a two-time Signature Diamond Broker with Aussie, placing me among the top 5% of brokers nationally. This achievement reflects my ongoing commitment to exceptional service and consistently strong client outcomes.

✔ Your Goals Come First

My role is not just about arranging finance — it’s about providing clarity and confidence during life’s biggest financial moments. If you’re looking for a trusted and experienced mortgage broker in Victoria, I’d be privileged to help make your property goals a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Barwon Heads 3227
  • Bellarine 3223
  • Clifton Springs 3222
  • Connewarre 3227
  • Curlewis 3222
  • Drysdale 3222
  • Indented Head 3223
  • Leopold 3224

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0418 519 226

Email: joedy.vaneekelen@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0418 519 226

Email: joedy.vaneekelen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

As a first home buyer, the process is very overwhelming but Joedy was incredibly helpful and supportive!! He went above and beyond by explaining the process step by step, clarifying any misconceptions I had (so I now no longer rely on google to answer my questions!). He was always quick to respond and I appreciate Joedy’s kindness and assistance. He provided me with various options to ensure I could buy my first home. I had such a positive experience dealing with him and would highly recommend Joedy as a mortgage broker to anyone.

Kesley A

Joedy and his team provided exceptional customer service when we refinanced our existing home loan. Joedy was efficient in presenting us with a range of options, and once we made our decision, the application process was quick and seamless. We highly recommend Aussie Home Loans Bellarine

Michelle B

Great experience working with Joedy and the team to achieve what we thought might not happen. Joedy helped us with what we thought was going to be complicated. It felt easy but I'm sure there was a lot of hard work going on in the background to get us there. At no time did we feel stressed. Highly recommend.

Neville L

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