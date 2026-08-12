Joedy Van Eekelen

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Barwon Heads 3227
- Bellarine 3223
- Clifton Springs 3222
- Connewarre 3227
- Curlewis 3222
- Drysdale 3222
- Indented Head 3223
- Leopold 3224
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
As a first home buyer, the process is very overwhelming but Joedy was incredibly helpful and supportive!! He went above and beyond by explaining the process step by step, clarifying any misconceptions I had (so I now no longer rely on google to answer my questions!). He was always quick to respond and I appreciate Joedy’s kindness and assistance. He provided me with various options to ensure I could buy my first home. I had such a positive experience dealing with him and would highly recommend Joedy as a mortgage broker to anyone.
Kesley A
Joedy and his team provided exceptional customer service when we refinanced our existing home loan. Joedy was efficient in presenting us with a range of options, and once we made our decision, the application process was quick and seamless. We highly recommend Aussie Home Loans Bellarine
Michelle B
Great experience working with Joedy and the team to achieve what we thought might not happen. Joedy helped us with what we thought was going to be complicated. It felt easy but I'm sure there was a lot of hard work going on in the background to get us there. At no time did we feel stressed. Highly recommend.
Neville L