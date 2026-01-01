Aussie Albion Park

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Albion Park, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Home Loans Albion Park, our passion is helping you achieve your home ownership and investment goals with confidence and ease. Led by franchisees Kyle Veerhuis and Jordan Ross, we specialise in guiding refinancing, first home buyers, land and construction, investment lending, and commercial loans.

We understand that securing the right loan can be overwhelming, which is why customer satisfaction is our number one priority. Kyle and Jordan work closely with you, taking the time to understand your unique financial situation and aspirations. We walk you through every step of the loan process, ensuring clarity, support, and the best possible outcome.

Why choose Aussie Home Loans Albion Park? Both Kyle & Jordan are fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers with access to thousands of loan options from our extensive panel of lenders, enabling them to find the perfect loan to suit your needs.

If you’re ready to explore your options, or just want to chat about your lending needs, call us on 0423 096 278 (Kyle) or 0415 508 073 (Jordan) to book a free, no-obligation appointment. Let’s make your property dreams a reality!

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Avondale 2530
  • Haywards Bay 2530
  • Marshall Mount 2530
  • Yallah 2530
  • Albion Park 2527
  • Albion Park Rail 2527
  • Calderwood 2527
  • Croom 2527

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 04 1550 8073

Aussie Albion Park

Shop 2, Albion Park Shopping Village, Terry St, Albion Park, NSW 2527

Phone: 04 1550 8073

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.