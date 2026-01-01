Aussie Alexandria

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Alexandria, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Alexandria is home to experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Broker Franchisee David Moodie who has been with Aussie since 2012 and took over sole ownership of the store in 2020. As part of this great team, we have Vikas Sehgal, Cristin Moodie as full-time brokers. We are open Monday - Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm or we can arrange an appointment after hours or on the weekends at a time and place which is convenient to you. Are you a first-home buyer, looking at buying an investment property, or wanting to upgrade or downsize your current home? Or do you just want us to run a home loan health check on your existing home loan? We can compare hundreds of loans from lenders in minutes that will enable us to find the loan that suits your particular needs and requirements. How quickly can we find the right loan for me? Aussie Alexandria can find a loan to suit your needs in less than a few minutes, and can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders making sure we find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner. Our specialities - First Home Buyers - Repeat Home Buyers - Family Guarantor Loans - Investment Property - Land Purchase - Construction Purchase Our aim is to take you through the entire journey from day one until settlement and beyond. Making the whole process as easy as possible for you. Whether this is your first time or not, at Aussie Alexandria? We Care. Thinking about investing? If you are a first-time or seasoned investor and wanting to make the most of the current market, here are a few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property: - Suburb - Close to public transport, shops, cafes, and other entertainment - Close to child minding facilities, schools, or universities - Does it need any repairs or renovations now or in future? - If it's a unit, is there trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level - The type of neighbours We are happy to answer any questions no matter how big or small, so please contact us now at 02 9099 1196 or email us to arrange your free appointment. Testimonials As you know, word of mouth is very important for our business, and we love to help our customers achieve their home loan goals. If you have been happy with your service with us, we'd love to hear from you.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Alexandria 2015
  • Waterloo 2017
  • Zetland 2017

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 90991196

Aussie Alexandria

Units 118-119, 747 Botany Road, Rosebery, NSW 2018

Phone: 02 - 90991196

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.