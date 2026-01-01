Aussie Cessnock

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Cessnock, Aussie Store

About us

Franchisee Julie Chengo, who started her career in finance in 2002, heads up a dedicated and committed team, with our main aim to provide a great customer experience. We manage the loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates of every stage of your application to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey.

Together, with brokers Josephine Mullholland and Chris McNeil and Approval Solutions Partner, Jenny Hackett, we are committed to you as our client; to understand your current financial situation and objectives so we can find the right competitive lending solution to meet your needs.

Whether you’re looking to purchase your first home, upsizing, downsizing, refinancing to improve cashflow and simplify your budget, or purchase an investment property to create wealth through real estate, we are passionate about partnering with you through your journey. We make finding time to speak with a Broker from our store easy and convenient by offering face to face, video or phone appointments at a time that suits you best.

We are a happy team and are passionate about looking after your best interests, and ensure you always receive the utmost care and attention from the initial meeting to settlement, in between and beyond.

With access to over 25 lenders and thousands of product options, we can take the stress away from you, allow us to do the leg work for you, sourcing the most suitable finance to meet your specific needs.

We look forward to meeting with you, or assisting you again, with any of your financial needs.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Werakata National Park 2326
  • Keinbah 2320
  • Pokolbin 2320
  • Rothbury 2320
  • Aberdare 2325
  • Bellbird Heights 2325
  • Cessnock 2325
  • Cessnock West 2325

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 02 4990 9700

Fax: 02 4990 9799

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Aussie Cessnock

39 Vincent Street, Cessnock, NSW 2325

Phone: 02 4990 9700

Fax: 02 4990 9799

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What our customers say

The professionals at Aussie Home Loans Cessnock really do go over and beyond for there customers. They helped me and my wife get our house and they made it as easy as possible. Would 100% recommend the team there.

Jeremy E

Aussie Cessnock are excellent to deal with, they make every aspect of the home loan process painless and never fail to exceed my expectations. I have completed 3 home loan applications with them and each time they have gotten me better deals than I could find myself. When my current loan is ready for renewal I will be calling them again and wouldn't consider anyone else.

Craig J

The team at Aussie was absolutely amazing to work with during what would be a stressful experience. We had the delight of working with Julie who made the whole aspect of purchasing a first home so much more easier. The whole team at Aussie really went above and beyond our expectations and could not of been more of a pleasure to assist us. My fiancé and myself could not more highly recommend Julie and her team to anyone and have them to thank for our new home.

Jordan M

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ANZ
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CBA
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