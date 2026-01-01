Aussie Cessnock

Franchisee Julie Chengo, who started her career in finance in 2002, heads up a dedicated and committed team, with our main aim to provide a great customer experience. We manage the loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates of every stage of your application to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey.

Together, with brokers Josephine Mullholland and Chris McNeil and Approval Solutions Partner, Jenny Hackett, we are committed to you as our client; to understand your current financial situation and objectives so we can find the right competitive lending solution to meet your needs.

Whether you’re looking to purchase your first home, upsizing, downsizing, refinancing to improve cashflow and simplify your budget, or purchase an investment property to create wealth through real estate, we are passionate about partnering with you through your journey. We make finding time to speak with a Broker from our store easy and convenient by offering face to face, video or phone appointments at a time that suits you best.

We are a happy team and are passionate about looking after your best interests, and ensure you always receive the utmost care and attention from the initial meeting to settlement, in between and beyond.

With access to over 25 lenders and thousands of product options, we can take the stress away from you, allow us to do the leg work for you, sourcing the most suitable finance to meet your specific needs.

We look forward to meeting with you, or assisting you again, with any of your financial needs.