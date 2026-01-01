About us
We specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Werakata National Park 2326
- Keinbah 2320
- Pokolbin 2320
- Rothbury 2320
- Aberdare 2325
- Bellbird Heights 2325
- Cessnock 2325
- Cessnock West 2325
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
The professionals at Aussie Home Loans Cessnock really do go over and beyond for there customers. They helped me and my wife get our house and they made it as easy as possible. Would 100% recommend the team there.
Jeremy E
Aussie Cessnock are excellent to deal with, they make every aspect of the home loan process painless and never fail to exceed my expectations. I have completed 3 home loan applications with them and each time they have gotten me better deals than I could find myself. When my current loan is ready for renewal I will be calling them again and wouldn't consider anyone else.
Craig J
The team at Aussie was absolutely amazing to work with during what would be a stressful experience. We had the delight of working with Julie who made the whole aspect of purchasing a first home so much more easier. The whole team at Aussie really went above and beyond our expectations and could not of been more of a pleasure to assist us. My fiancé and myself could not more highly recommend Julie and her team to anyone and have them to thank for our new home.
Jordan M