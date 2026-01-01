Aussie Chatswood

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Chatswood, Aussie Store

About us

An appointment with an Aussie Mortgage Broker is free and it's a great opportunity to grab a second opinion on your home loan. Who knows - it could end up saving you thousands. Our Mortgage Broking Service is Professional Our team of highly experienced brokers will help you find you a suitable home loan for your needs. In less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers can compare the thousands of loans available to you from our panel of lenders (including the major banks) using our exclusive comparison software Toolbox. Why would you not take the time to check out the competition! Why choose us at Aussie Chatswood? We pride ourselves in providing you with excellent customer service. We put your needs first! We know what we are doing!  We have over 30 years experience in Finance. All our brokers are highly trained and fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking. We have been voted Best Mortgage Broker every year 2008-2018 and Best Non-Bank Lender in 2008 by Australian Banking & Finance Magazine. Complimentary RP Data property reports are available to all our customers. You can find us at 1/29 Anderson St Chatswood NSW 2067. One hour free parking is available at - The Concourse enter from Ferguson Lane. You can't afford not to take the time to speak with us! Our Team Franchise Principals Soula Triant 0410 310 664 Teresa Yin 0404 328 323 (Cantonese speaking)

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Artarmon 2064
  • Chatswood 2067

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 94131818

Fax: 02 - 93044280

Follow:

Aussie Chatswood

1/29 Anderson Street, Chatswood, NSW 2067

Phone: 02 - 94131818

Fax: 02 - 93044280

Follow:

What our customers say

Over the past 10 years Soula, (and more recently Dolinda), have been wonderful financial partners for my family. Soula is extremely knowledgeable about the many hundreds of product offerings of the financial institution and has always ensured me the right fit for my situation at the time. Soula and the team at Aussie Chatswood are extremely responsive, friendly and client focused and I would highly recommend them whether you are a first home buyer (or enquirer) or looking to refinance. Thanks so much Aussie Chatswood!.

Matt N

Trying to buy our first home, we went to 2 major banks and got told we don't qualify. So, we went to Aussie to try our luck, and amazingly the broker gave us some suggestions of the lenders that we qualify to borrow from. Got our pre-approval within a day and we only had to do just sign some papers. Can't highly recommended enough for the fantastic service of Aussie Chatswood!

Amy W

Our broker from Aussie Chatswood is a champion. Accessible all the time, always kept me up to date, dropped paper work off after hours and made sure settlement went smoothly. Plus a nice bloke. Highly recommend

Steven N

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.