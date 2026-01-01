About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Artarmon 2064
- Chatswood 2067
Monday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Over the past 10 years Soula, (and more recently Dolinda), have been wonderful financial partners for my family. Soula is extremely knowledgeable about the many hundreds of product offerings of the financial institution and has always ensured me the right fit for my situation at the time. Soula and the team at Aussie Chatswood are extremely responsive, friendly and client focused and I would highly recommend them whether you are a first home buyer (or enquirer) or looking to refinance. Thanks so much Aussie Chatswood!.
Matt N
Trying to buy our first home, we went to 2 major banks and got told we don't qualify. So, we went to Aussie to try our luck, and amazingly the broker gave us some suggestions of the lenders that we qualify to borrow from. Got our pre-approval within a day and we only had to do just sign some papers. Can't highly recommended enough for the fantastic service of Aussie Chatswood!
Amy W
Our broker from Aussie Chatswood is a champion. Accessible all the time, always kept me up to date, dropped paper work off after hours and made sure settlement went smoothly. Plus a nice bloke. Highly recommend
Steven N