Aussie Dulwich Hill

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Dulwich Hill, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Dulwich Hill operates six days a week and after hours? appointments are also available, making it more flexible and convenient for our customers. We provide services to investors, new home purchasers and first home buyers. For those customers who already have an existing home loan, we can assist you with a home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. If you?re considering purchasing a new vehicle or have been waiting to go on that dream holiday for years, we can assist you as we're not just a Home Loan provider, our service is also for household or lifestyle investments. At Aussie Dulwich Hill we provide our customers with the most recent information and mortgage offers to assist you with making the right and best decision to fit individual financial situations. What loans do we offer? - Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors, Upgrades, Extensions) - Refinances - Land Loans &Construction Loans - Commercial Loans - Insurance How It Works Our industry leading software enables us to do the leg work for you. In less than five minutes we'll compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. Where Can We Meet? Aussie Dulwich Hill is flexible! We are located at 471, New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill, NSW 2203. Drop into Aussie Dulwich Hill today or call  02 9569 1336  to arrange an appointment. We are open Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm, including on Saturday mornings between 9am and 1pm. We are happy to make arrangements to meet with our customers at our office or at a location that is convenient to you. Why Us? At Aussie we believe it is smart to ask, call us today and ask how much we can SAVE you. By asking some tough questions, we've helped thousands of families save money on their home loans. Aussie has won numerous industry awards including The Advisor award for Top Mortgage Broker for 3 years in a row. All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia. Testimonials As you know, word of mouth is very important for our business and we love to help our customers achieve their home loan goals. If you have been happy with your service with us, we'd love to hear from you. -  True Local -  Start Local -  Yellow Pages

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Dulwich Hill 2203
  • Hurlstone Park 2193
  • Summer Hill 2130

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 95691336

Fax: 02 - 95697976

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Aussie Dulwich Hill

471 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill, NSW 2203

Phone: 02 - 95691336

Fax: 02 - 95697976

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.