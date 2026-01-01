Welcome to Aussie Home Loans Eastern Creek

At Aussie Eastern Creek, we can help you find the perfect home or investment loan tailored to your unique needs by adopting a customer-centric approach. Our expert team of Mortgage Brokers also offer competitive Asset Finance, Commercial Finance loans, and Insurance. With access to Australia's leading lenders, including the big banks, we can search through hundreds of loans to find what's most suitable for you.

Meet Our Team

Franchise Principal Atique Tahir and his team are your local trusted partners in the Eastern Creek community and surrounding areas. They have the passion, commitment and dedication for helping customers achieve their financial goals. Our highly qualified and accredited Mortgage Brokers use advanced home loan matching software to streamline the process, making it simple and efficient for you.

Why Choose Aussie Eastern Creek?

Comprehensive Knowledge and Experience: Our team has extensive knowledge and experience in business, property and financial markets. We specialize in assisting first home buyers, investors and refinancers.

Tailored Approach: We take time to know and understand that every client is different. This allows us to ensure that you get a solution that's best suitable for you.

Community Trust: As your local trusted partner, we are dedicated to saving you time, money, and effort. We will do the hard yards for you.

Qualified Experts: Our brokers are fully accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA).

Access: to 25+ lenders: We are sure to give you the most suitable lending options for you with our panel of lenders.

Technological Support: With Aussie's platform system, including a user-friendly app, we are able to streamline your loan application process and provide real-time updates.

Social Media Presence: Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest market updates

Fee free Service: We offer our services free of charge. We will not charge you a broker's fee. You can book a convenient time into our calendar to find out your indicative borrowing capacity or review your existing loans. We also conduct regular free seminars for first home buyers and SMSF.

Our Services

• We offer a wide range of services to meet all your financing needs:

• Home Loans: For first home buyers, investors and those upgrading or renovating

• Refinancing: Get better terms on your existing mortgage through our free home loan health check.

• Land and Construction Loans: Perfect for building your dream home.

• Commercial Loans: For business and investment opportunities.

• Loan Consolidation: Simplify your finances.

• SMSF Lending; For leveraging your superannuation

Car, and Personal Loans: Tailored to your specific needs.

• Insurance: Comprehensive coverage for peace of mind.

Convenience and Flexibility

Our team is available to meet you at a time that suits your schedule, either in store or online. We are located at ECQ at Eastern Creek.

At Aussie Eastern Creek, we leverage advanced technology and the Lendi platform system, including a user-friendly app, to streamline your loan application process and provide real-time updates. Follow us on Facebook for updates and more information.

Contact Us

Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Aussie Eastern Creek or call 02 9677 0770 to organise a time with us.

Testimonials

Visit our Google Reviews and social accounts for more client testimonials and insights into our exceptional service.