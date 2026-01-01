Aussie Erina

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Erina, Aussie Store

About us

Looking for a Trusted Home Loan Broker on the Central Coast? Visit Aussie Erina Today

Aussie Erina is your local home loan expert, proudly supporting first home buyers, upgraders, investors, and refinancers right across the Central Coast. 

We have access to a wide range of lenders and industry leading technology to help you compare and choose a loan that suits your financial situation.

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next property, purchasing an investment, or wanting to refinance or consolidate debt, we’re here to help every step of the way.

Our experienced team of fully accredited mortgage brokers take the hassle out of finding the right home loan.

Why Choose Aussie Erina?

Personalised Home Loan Advice – Tailored to your goals, not the bank’s.

Full Service Support – From pre-approval to settlement and beyond.

Annual Home Loan Reviews – We check in each year to make sure your loan still works for you.

A Relationship for Life – We’re with you for the long haul, not just the transaction.

Plus, stay connected with your broker anytime via the Aussie App – track your loan progress, upload documents securely, and message your broker on the go.

Book Your Free Home Loan Appointment

We’re available 7 days a week, including after-hours by appointment. Contact Aussie Erina today and discover the difference of working with a broker who puts your needs first.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Avoca Beach 2251
  • Bateau Bay 2261
  • Bensville 2251
  • Davistown 2251
  • Erina 2250
  • Erina Heights 2260
  • Forresters Beach 2260
  • Green Point 2251

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 43677722

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Aussie Erina

Shop 12A, Erina Plaza, 210 Central Coast Highway, Erina, NSW 2250

Phone: 02 - 43677722

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.