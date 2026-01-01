Welcome to Aussie Hamilton, where we help you unlock your true financial potential. With a dedicated team led by seasoned professionals Paul Langworthy and Teressa McCallum, we are your trusted partners in navigating the complex world of mortgages and finance.

Located in the heart of Hamilton, we are proud to serve the vibrant community with personalised finance solutions tailored to your unique needs. Senior Brokers, David Pringle and Teressa McCallum are both fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia, bringing years of experience and expertise to the table. With their comprehensive knowledge of the market and dedication to client satisfaction, you can trust that you're in capable hands.

But what truly sets us apart is our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. Charles and Hannah, who lead our customer experience team, are dedicated to ensuring that your journey with us is nothing short of outstanding. From your initial appointment to settlement and beyond, we pride ourselves on delivering personalised service and ongoing support for the life of your loan.

Post-settlement, we go the extra mile by regularly reviewing your interest rate. Every six months, we proactively engage with the banks on your behalf, presenting competitor offers and advocating for the best possible rates to ensure you're always getting the most value from your mortgage.

At Aussie Hamilton, we understand that every client is different. That's why we offer a range of services to cater to your specific requirements. From assisting first home buyers in securing their dream property to helping investors grow their portfolio, we have the expertise to make it happen. We also offer quick home loan health checks to ensure that you're getting the best possible deal on your existing mortgage. Our team will review your current loan and explore opportunities for potential savings or refinancing options.

We are committed to finding solutions, even in challenging situations. Whether you don't fit the standard lending criteria or lack the necessary documentation, we have the expertise and resources to help you secure the financing you need.

Aussie Hamilton also specialises in commercial financing. Our team of Commercially Accredited Brokers can assist with non-residential purchases such as shops, warehouses, and offices, ensuring that your business ventures are supported every step of the way.

Visit Aussie Hamilton today and take the first step towards your financial goals. Book an appointment, drop by our office or call at 02 4962 2222 to arrange a consultation with one of our experienced brokers.