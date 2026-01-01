Welcome to Aussie Hurstville

Aussie Hurstville is home to a team of expert mortgage brokers, fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. With over 17 years in the industry, we’ve built long-lasting relationships with our clients and supported them through various stages of life - from buying their first home to upgrading, renovating, or growing their investment portfolio.

We pride ourselves on offering personalised service that takes the stress out of securing a home loan.

Helping First Home Buyers

We understand that first home buyers often feel overwhelmed by the process, which is why we take the time to clearly walk you through every step and provide regular updates. Not only can we find you the best product for your needs, our team is well-versed in the First Home Owners Grant and is happy to assist with completing and lodging the paperwork on your behalf.

Additionally, we’re one of the few mortgage brokers with access to RP Data, giving us detailed insights into the property you’re interested in purchasing.

Supporting Property Investors

Whether you’re a first-time property investor or already have a portfolio of properties, we’re here to help you secure your ideal property. We know that new investors may need extra guidance, while seasoned investors often require more complex lending products to maximise their borrowing power and growth opportunities.

So, our team will work with you to understand your goals and match you with lenders that align with your investment strategy. No matter your experience level, we have the knowledge and resources to support your journey.

Why Choose Aussie Hurstville?

Our long-standing presence in the Hurstville community speaks for itself. Many of our clients have been with us for over a decade, recommending us to their family and friends because of our consistent, reliable service and the expertise we bring to each interaction.

We also offer commercial lending services for non-residential purchases like shops, warehouses, and offices, with commercially accredited brokers available to assist.

One of the biggest advantages of working with Aussie Hurstville is our access to over 25 lenders. This means we can help you compare a wide range of loan products, identify lenders offering current specials, and match you with options that suit your unique situation - such as casual employment or having a non-standard deposit.

We also offer quick home loan health checks to ensure you're still getting a competitive deal on your existing loan.

We’re open Monday to Saturday. Pop in to chat or book an appointment on 02 9585 2266/

Our Team

At Aussie Hurstville, you’ll be supported by a professional and approachable team that includes;

Alya Manji, Franchise Owner: Alya.Manji@aussie.com.au

Mehboob Manji, Senior Mortgage Broker: Mehboob.Manji@aussie.com.au

Maria Ghaly, Senior Mortgage Broker: Maria.Ghaly@aussie.com.au

Get in Touch

Drop into our office at Aussie Hurstville or give us a call on 02 9585 2266 to book an appointment.

While we’re based in Hurstville, we regularly work with clients in nearby suburbs including Allawah, Bexley, Blakehurst, Carss Park, Connells Point, Hurstville Grove, Kyle Bay, Oatley, Penshurst, and South Hurstville, and we’re always open to travelling across Sydney to support your home buying or investment journey.