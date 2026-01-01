Aussie Nowra

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Nowra, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Nowra has extensive experience in lending and mortgage broking. As a local face in the community, Wayne Bourke, Branch Principal of Aussie Nowra, possesses an insider's knowledge of the local Shoalhaven area. The Aussie Nowra team of 4 fully qualified Brokers, has more than 100 years of experience in lending between them, making them more than qualified to help locals with their lending needs. All are Mortgage &Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) accredited Mortgage Consultants. At Aussie Nowra, we strive to be the best at what we do. We treat all customers with respect, and aim to provide the highest level of service and support possible to create the best service experience for our customers. How It Works In just minutes we'll compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders so we can help you find the loan that suits your individual circumstances best. Why Aussie Nowra? Aussie's exclusive software (Toolbox) saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments with banks ? we bring their products to you in minutes ? and we compare not just on rate, but also based on total costs, including any upfront and ongoing fees (if applicable). Aussie Nowra adds value where it counts and we deliver it with outstanding service. - Home and Investment Property Loans - First Home Owners Specialists - Refinances - Land & Construction Loans - Residential & Commercial Properties - Insurance - Home & Investment Loans - Lo-Doc Loans Most people think the whole home loan experience is daunting and confusing, so at Aussie Nowra, we like to break down those barriers and make the process as easy, understandable and enjoyable as possible. - Free Home Loan Review at the office or at your home - at a time which suits you (the customer) - Friendly, Local and On-Going Service for the life of your loan - Professional Service from an MFAA "Certified Mortgage Consultant" - First Home Owner Specialists What does Aussie Nowra bring to its customers? One of the things we love most about having a local business in the area is the opportunity to meet people every day, and helping people achieve their dreams of owning their own home. "It's the little things that make the difference, these are the things we do every day." Our hard work in maintaining our customer service benchmark is often rewarded when we receive referrals from our existing client base ? to their family, friends and colleagues. More about Nowra The Shoalhaven is a beautiful place to live and work, and judging by the number of people looking for holiday destinations, retirement living, sea-changes and investment properties, we're not the only ones who think so. Nowra is the main city in the region, with a population of over 30,000, plus there are 58 towns and villages in the region, and miles of beautiful coastline. The total population of the area is over 95,000. Aussie Nowra is flexible! We are located at 46A Berry Street, Nowra NSW 2541. Drop into Aussie Nowra today or call 02 4422 8700 to arrange an appointment. We are open Monday ? Friday, 9am to 5:00pm, after hours and on weekends, by appointment. We are happy to make arrangements to meet with our customers at our office or at a location that is convenient to you. Follow Aussie Nowra on Facebook Testimonials As you know, word of mouth is very important for our business and we love to help our customers achieve their home loan goals. If you have been happy with your service with us, we'd love to hear from you. -  True Local -  Start Local

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Bomaderry 2541
  • Cambewarra Village 2540
  • Gerringong 2534
  • Gerroa 2534
  • Nowra 2541
  • Nowra East 2541
  • Nowra Hill 2540
  • North Nowra 2541

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61244228700

Aussie Nowra

46A Berry Street, Nowra, NSW 2541

Phone: +61244228700

What our customers say

I have just recently brought a new vehicle. The dealer finance was too dear, so I went to Wayne Bourke at Aussie Nowra who obtained a repayment at near housing loan rates. I applied one day, day two approval, day three I picked up the car. In addition he has financed my tow truck and my home. I have no need to go anywhere else, Wayne and his team do it all.

Todd from Shoalhaven Towing & Recovery

I want to take this opportunity to thank Aussie Nowra and Paul so much for all your help throughout this process. I have been so happy with Aussie Nowra and it has just been a wonderful experience. This is about the eighth mortgage I have had, and I have been through quite a few brokers in that time, but you guys are by far the most wonderful so far. I will definitely be back again.

Danielle

"We have worked with Wayne and the Team since 2007 when the GFC hit both commercial and residential properties. Our Portfolio was unique with multiple business entities and very complex financials, trusts and business structures. Wayne and the team provided numerous Loan Approvals that no other broker in the Sydney marketplace was able to deliver. It effectively saved our business from disaster. Today we have simple loan structures and thriving businesses that are highly profitable. If you are in Business and need funding you must talk to Wayne and the Team"

TW Newcastle

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.