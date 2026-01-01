About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Deposit Bonds
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Bomaderry 2541
- Cambewarra Village 2540
- Gerringong 2534
- Gerroa 2534
- Nowra 2541
- Nowra East 2541
- Nowra Hill 2540
- North Nowra 2541
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I have just recently brought a new vehicle. The dealer finance was too dear, so I went to Wayne Bourke at Aussie Nowra who obtained a repayment at near housing loan rates. I applied one day, day two approval, day three I picked up the car. In addition he has financed my tow truck and my home. I have no need to go anywhere else, Wayne and his team do it all.
Todd from Shoalhaven Towing & Recovery
I want to take this opportunity to thank Aussie Nowra and Paul so much for all your help throughout this process. I have been so happy with Aussie Nowra and it has just been a wonderful experience. This is about the eighth mortgage I have had, and I have been through quite a few brokers in that time, but you guys are by far the most wonderful so far. I will definitely be back again.
Danielle
"We have worked with Wayne and the Team since 2007 when the GFC hit both commercial and residential properties. Our Portfolio was unique with multiple business entities and very complex financials, trusts and business structures. Wayne and the team provided numerous Loan Approvals that no other broker in the Sydney marketplace was able to deliver. It effectively saved our business from disaster. Today we have simple loan structures and thriving businesses that are highly profitable. If you are in Business and need funding you must talk to Wayne and the Team"
TW Newcastle