Aussie Shellharbour

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Shellharbour, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Shellharbour we are driven by customer service. We are committed to providing a personal, premium service without the additional costs. Our industry leading software enables us to do the leg work for you. In less than five minutes we'll compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks - we bring their products to you in minutes. Aussie Shellharbour's friendly team are always available for your convenience, 7 Days a week. Our experienced consultants and staff look forward to meeting you and are waiting to assist you in achieving your financial goals. What we offer An appointment is at no cost to you. There are no fees, no shaded interest rates for using Aussie to arrange your finance. Aussie Shellharbour provides; - Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors,Upgrades,Extensions) - Refinances - Land Loans &Construction Loans - Non conforming - Commercial Loans - Small Business Loans - Debt consolidation - Insurance Why us? At Aussie we believe it is smart to ask, call us today and ask how much we can SAVE you. By asking some tough questions, we've helped thousands of families save money on their home loans. Aussie has won the Best Mortgage Broker Award for 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 &2013 as well as the Best Non-Bank Lender Award in 2008 and Innovative Product of the Year Award in 2009 for our Loan Cover offering, and in 2010 for our own Aussie Classic mortgage product, at the Australian Banking and Finance Magazine annual awards. All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Barrack Heights 2528
  • Flinders 2529
  • Kiama 2533
  • Lake Illawarra 2528
  • Mount Warrigal 2528
  • Shell Cove 2529
  • Shellharbour 2529

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 4296 6695

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Aussie Shellharbour

Shop 49A Stockland Shellharbour, Lake Entrance Road, Blackbutt, NSW 2529

Phone: 02 4296 6695

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.