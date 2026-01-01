About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- St Marys 2760
- Werrington 2747
- Werrington County 2747
- Jordan Springs 2747
- Werrington Downs 2747
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Hi there first of all I would like to thank Aussie ST Marys for helping us achieve our goals and purchasing our first home. Kim has been outstanding in her job helping us though every bit of the way above and beyond and is very easy to talk to and very professional. For example when we first were looking into purchasing the house and land package the builder was certain that we needed 10% deposit on the land which we could not afford but with Kim's knowledge in the field and guidance we found out this was not the case and settled on 5% and now we are under way with construction due to start next month. Me and my wife could not be happier with the outcome from choosing Aussie St Marys. Thank you once again and we look forward to doing business with Kim in the future.
Ray
She saved us from renting for the rest of our life. Both Kim and her staff are amazing, friendly, helpful and so much more. She encouraged us to purchase our first house and we also recommended two lots of families which has since used her. She was in the know about all current information which allowed us to reach our goal. We could not be more grateful for Kim and her staff and we will be seeing her soon for our first investment property! There is not enough words to say how she saved us with our mortgage and not enough words to show our appreciation!!
Gemma
After applying to different banks and being denied and one bank only approved us to a low amount, Kim Horan helped us in finding the right loan and we were able to borrow more than we expected. We bought our first home in March 2017, through Aussie St Marys. After applying to different banks and been denied and one bank only approved us to this amount , Kim Horan helped us in finding the right loan and more than we expected that we can borrow. We bought our first home in March 2017, through Aussie home loan Ma Cecilia Quilao (chestopher@y7mail.com)
Cecilia