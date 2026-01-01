Aussie St Marys

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie St Marys, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie St Marys is located in the heart of the local community, and we are committed to offering our clients great service, not just during the loan process but after settlement and beyond. We are committed to you as our customers, and understanding your current financial situation and objectives so we can find the right competitive lending solution to meet your needs. We will also manage your loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates at every stage of your application and ensure a smooth process. Our main goal is help you take the stress out of getting your loan approved and settled! Our Team Our Franchisee Kim Horan has been in financial services since 2000, and is qualified to assist you in finding the best mortgage solution to suit your needs. Kim has a broad range of experience in the financial services industry and specialises in mortgages, by assisting her clients to buy their own home, reduce debt more quickly, and invest in property. Kim joined the Aussie family in 2008, because of the great service proposition Aussie has for their customers. She is passionate about working with our customers over their lifetime, by providing ongoing guidance whenever the need arises, in any area of financial services. Our Customer Relationship Manager Jasmyn Ingaldo is committed to providing our clients with service that goes beyond their expectations. Jasmyn is qualified in Financial Services and Mortgage Broking, and also has a wealth of experience when it comes to client relationship management. Jasmyn supportd customers through every stage of the process, and making their journey with Aussie St Marys, one to remember for all the right reasons. What Types of Loans and Services Do We Provide? - Next Home Buyers - Refinances and Consolidation Loans - Land and Construction Loans - Investment Loans - Self-Managed Superfund Loans - Self Employed and Lo-Doc Loans - Commercial, Business and Asset Finance - Insurance - Home, Contents, Landlords and Mortgage Protection We currently have 21 lenders on our panel, including the big four banks, and are able to remain neutral when it comes to which lenders we recommend, which enables us to genuinely discuss the loans that are right for you. Why Use Aussie St Marys? We have a vested interest in making sure we look after you and get the right outcome for your situation. A bank will not tell you if the competitor down the road can offer you a better deal or approve your loan if they have said no. We do all the research for you, tell you which lenders would most likely approve your loan, provide you with a side by side comparison, enabling you to choose the one that makes sense to you. We understand that sometimes life is busy and offer our clients convenient options, when it comes to when and where we meet, we want to work with you and your busy lifestyle to make the whole process easier. So pop in to the store and have a chat or call us on 02 9673 3333 to organise a time to catch up that works for you. Connect with us on Social Media - ?Like? us on Facebook - Leave us a review on Google

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • St Marys 2760
  • Werrington 2747
  • Werrington County 2747
  • Jordan Springs 2747
  • Werrington Downs 2747

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 02 9673 3333

Fax: 02 9304 4292

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Aussie St Marys

152 Queen Street, Saint Marys, NSW 2760

Phone: 02 9673 3333

Fax: 02 9304 4292

Follow:

What our customers say

Hi there first of all I would like to thank Aussie ST Marys for helping us achieve our goals and purchasing our first home. Kim has been outstanding in her job helping us though every bit of the way above and beyond and is very easy to talk to and very professional. For example when we first were looking into purchasing the house and land package the builder was certain that we needed 10% deposit on the land which we could not afford but with Kim's knowledge in the field and guidance we found out this was not the case and settled on 5% and now we are under way with construction due to start next month. Me and my wife could not be happier with the outcome from choosing Aussie St Marys. Thank you once again and we look forward to doing business with Kim in the future.

Ray

She saved us from renting for the rest of our life. Both Kim and her staff are amazing, friendly, helpful and so much more. She encouraged us to purchase our first house and we also recommended two lots of families which has since used her. She was in the know about all current information which allowed us to reach our goal. We could not be more grateful for Kim and her staff and we will be seeing her soon for our first investment property! There is not enough words to say how she saved us with our mortgage and not enough words to show our appreciation!!

Gemma

After applying to different banks and being denied and one bank only approved us to a low amount, Kim Horan helped us in finding the right loan and we were able to borrow more than we expected. We bought our first home in March 2017, through Aussie St Marys. After applying to different banks and been denied and one bank only approved us to this amount , Kim Horan helped us in finding the right loan and more than we expected that we can borrow. We bought our first home in March 2017, through Aussie home loan Ma Cecilia Quilao (chestopher@y7mail.com)

Cecilia

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