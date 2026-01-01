Aussie Stanhope Gardens

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Stanhope Gardens, Aussie Store

About us

The team at Aussie Stanhope Gardens are passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each one of our customers. Our goal is to help you find the right home loan, and making the process as stress free and seamless as possible. A large portion of our business is via referrals from our many satisfied customers through years of mortgage broking with Aussie. Whether you are buying you first home, a seasoned property investor or you are refinancing your current loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right lending solution to suit your needs. One of the key components to our service is working with Aussie's extensive lender panel using our state-of-the-art software to explore your options. Together we will work through what your needs and goals are moving forward and our team will communicate with you, the lender, and all other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one. Best of all, an appointment with Aussie Stanhope Garden is free!  Drop by our store at Shop 64-65 Stanhope Village, 2 Sentry Drive, Stanhope Gardens NSW 2768 or give us a call on 8605 7662 to set up a time for an appointment at a location convenient to you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Kellyville Ridge 2155
  • Rouse Hill 2155
  • Stanhope Gardens 2768
  • Rouse Hill Recreation Park 2155

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 86057662

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Aussie Stanhope Gardens

Shop 64 â€“ 65 Stanhope Village 2 Sentry Drive, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768

Phone: 02 - 86057662

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