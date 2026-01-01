Aussie Coomera

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Upper Coomera 4209
- Coomera 4209
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
I am so glad we went with Lindsay! He made our home loan process so easy with his friendly, professional manner. Always there when we needed questions to be answered (especially when we had no idea) highly recommend and would definitely be using Lindsay in the near future
Ashleigh Marsh
Lindsay has been a great help to my partner and I in trying to find our first home, giving us advice, direction and making what would be considered confusing quite simple and understandable. Lindsay has been available 24/7 which has been handy in those exciting moments when you find a property you love. I would recommend Lindsay to friends and family! 10/10
Michael Holloway
Friendly, professional and enthusiastic about helping people reach their goals. Always prompt in returning a message and keeping you up to date throughout the process. We will definitely seek Lindsay's assistance in the future with our next loan.
Ryan Sheppard