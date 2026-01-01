Aussie Coomera

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Coomera, Aussie Store

About us

I am an Aussie Broker with over 20 years of delivering exceptional customer service to clients. I am passionate about helping people achieve their dreams and goals. I have a background in risk management and compliance, which means my clients can have assurance that their interests will be the one of the most important factors, when discussing their goals.   Whether it be finding out what?s required, purchasing your first home, refinancing or establishing an investment portfolio, you will be in safe hands knowing that I will help you find a solution that meets your needs.   You can contact me on 0400 284 408 or email lindsay.farrell@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment that is at no cost to you and no obligation.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Upper Coomera 4209
  • Coomera 4209

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 07 - 56168052

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Aussie Coomera

Site B3, 1 Cnr. Days Road & Old Coach Road Coomera, Coomera, QLD 4209

Phone: 07 - 56168052

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What our customers say

I am so glad we went with Lindsay! He made our home loan process so easy with his friendly, professional manner. Always there when we needed questions to be answered (especially when we had no idea) highly recommend and would definitely be using Lindsay in the near future

Ashleigh Marsh

Lindsay has been a great help to my partner and I in trying to find our first home, giving us advice, direction and making what would be considered confusing quite simple and understandable. Lindsay has been available 24/7 which has been handy in those exciting moments when you find a property you love. I would recommend Lindsay to friends and family! 10/10

Michael Holloway

Friendly, professional and enthusiastic about helping people reach their goals. Always prompt in returning a message and keeping you up to date throughout the process. We will definitely seek Lindsay's assistance in the future with our next loan.

Ryan Sheppard

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