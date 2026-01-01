Aussie New Farm

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie New Farm, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie New Farm. We're here to simplify your property journey. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, bridging, upgrading, or investing, we'll connect you with the right loan from our wide panel of lenders

We're all about convenience and expertise

  • Tailored Solutions: We find the right fit for your goals. 

  • Flexible Access: Book an in-person, phone or online appointment, including after-hours and weekend times. 

  • National Strength: Backed by the trusted Aussie brand for all your Find, Buy and Own needs. 

Expect expert consultations and clear guidance every step of the way. 

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bowen Hills 4006
  • Fortitude Valley 4006
  • New Farm 4005
  • Newstead 4006
  • Teneriffe 4005

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0733583358

Aussie New Farm

shop 1/79A Merthyr Road, New Farm, QLD 4005

Phone: 0733583358

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.