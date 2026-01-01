Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Kippa-Ring 4021
- Redcliffe 4020
- Scarborough 4020
- Newport 4020
- Redcliffe North 4020
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
Aussie Redcliffe PeninsulaShop G24 - Kippa-Ring Village Shopping Centre, 284 Anzac Avenue, Kippa-Ring, QLD 4021
What our customers say
"We just wanted to say thank you so much for all your help and patience with all our many questions. Thank you for your support and help with the scary but exciting process of getting a house. You are truly wonderful!"
Meredith & Drew from Redcliffe
"Words cannot describe the happiness and overwhelming thanks that Buddy and I have for you both. Thanks for everything you have done, will do and continue to do for us and our family. Our dreams, prayers and hopes have been answered. Thank you again for your drive and passion to make this all possible."
Buddy & Renee from Scarborough
"Thank you so much for all of your time, effort, advice and help. You made us feel so comfortable in a situation we had never been in before. You made something that could have been stressful, enjoyable, so thank you."
James and Jamie from Margate