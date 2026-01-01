We're your local Aussie mortgage brokers, servicing Redcliffe Peninsula, including Redcliffe, Margate, Clontarf and Scarborough. There are a multitude of options out there for people to consider when looking for a home loan and it can become overwhelming. Some of the questions people typically face are where do I start and how much can I borrow? At Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula, we can help you answer these questions, but also aim to add value by providing guidance on other important factors, like: - How the loan could be best structured for you to reduce fees, taxes and interest? - Which lenders? policies best suit your circumstances and will consider approving your loan? - Which type of loan best suits your needs, and helps you achieve your financial goals? - Whether you have considered relevant asset and income protection (insurance) for your financial situation? We have a wealth of experience and expertise to assist you, no matter how unique your circumstances are. You can rest assured you?ll be well looked after ? there is a reason that Aussie has been voted Mortgage Broker of the Year for so many years in a row. How quick is it to find your loan? Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks because in less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers will compare hundreds of loans from our panel of banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best. What our Mortgage Broking Services cover? - Home Loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors) - Refinances - Land Loans and Construction Loans - Commercial Lending - Small Business Loans - Asset Finance - Car Loans - Life, Home and Car Insurance Guarantors, Housing Affordability & First Home Buyers Most first time borrowers aren't aware their family members, usually their parents, can act as guarantors for a home loan. This is an option that allows family members to provide a guarantee in support of a borrower's home loan application by using equity in their own property as security for the loan. It is targeted at those with good ability to repay a home or investment property loan but who lack the sufficient equity to secure the additional funds they need to meet up-front loan costs and associated expenses. We can also assist in processing the First Home Owners Grant on your behalf. Refinancing: should you put the effort in? We have many customers ask this question. Possibly. You'll need to weigh up the financial benefits against the costs and risks involved. I can help you understand the pros and cons. First time investors keen to make the most of it First time and seasoned investors are starting to make the most of the current market. Rising rents, limited vacancies, competitive interest rates and relatively stable property prices all spell good news for those wanting to climb the property ladder. To create wealth through investment, first time investors need to do their homework. A few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property, include: - Suburb reputation and location e.g. close to the city, waterways, parks - Proximity to transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment - Proximity to child minding facilities, schools, or other educations institutions - If it needs any repairs or renovations now or in future, for tenant's comfort and for resale - If it is a unit, the trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level - The type of neighbours - Infrastructure planned for the area How can I use the equity I've built up in my home? As you pay off your home loan your debt decreases and over the years the value of your property may increase. If you find yourself in this situation, as many living in the local area do, you may have equity which you can draw upon for a range of reasons. These can include investing in property, upgrading to a bigger place, or renovating your existing home. If any of these sound interesting to you, you'll need to sit down and assess your home loan. We've helped hundreds of clients through this exact process. Give us a call today and we'll review your current home loan to make sure it's working hard for you. It makes sense to review your loan when moving home. If you're considering moving home, then you'll need to review your finances. The home loan that you first took out when you purchased your current home loan may have been right for your situation at the time. However, with so many new products entering the market all the time, you'll want to make sure your home loan is still working hard for you in the future. Reassessing your situation will give you peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes. Thought about refinancing ahead of further rate rises? Rising interest rates will impact minimum repayments for variable rate home loan borrowers and could make budgeting a challenge, which is why moving to another loan may save money, time and stress. Mortgage lenders continue to battle each other for market share by introducing more loan options, which can only mean good news for borrowers preparing for further rate rises. Regularly reassessing your situation provides peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes. Why choose Aussie? - Over recent years, Aussie has taken out the Australian Banking & Finance Magazine?s ?Mortgage Broker of the Year? eight times. We?ve also won ?The Adviser?s Top Brokerage? award four years running (2013-2016) and the Australian Broking Awards ?Major Brokerage of the Year ? Franchise? three years running (2014-2016). - All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia - Exclusive Toolbox technology - Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations in service standards and professionalism. - Shopping around now can pay off in the long run! As your local mortgage broker we can come to you - day or night, 7 days a week. Where do we meet? We're flexible! We can meet you at your home, your work, or in our office. Drop into our Aussie Redcliffe Peninsula store or call 07 3283 8910 to arrange an appointment and one of our local team will come to you.