Aussie Robina

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Robina, Aussie Store

About us

Buying or refinancing your home is a major financial decision that is why having the right broker on your side matters.

Joel Cryer, Franchisee and Mortgage Broker of award-winning Aussie Springfield Central, leads the Aussie Robina team, helping customers reach their homeownership goals,

We work with first home buyers, refinancers, upgraders and investors. Whether you’re buying your first property, refinancing, building a portfolio, or looking to finance a new asset like a car, we help you understand your options.

Chatting with us early in your journey is one of the most valuable steps you can take. At this stage, we help you understand the viability of different homeownership pathways available to you. With the government’s first home buyer scheme, grants and stamp duty concessions which differ by state. Knowing your options including upfront costs can make the process so much easier.

We review hundreds of loan products across our panel of 20+ lenders, assessing what options are available based on your income, deposit, goals, and of course future plans. This ensures you’re not limited to a single bank or product.

If you already have a home loan, we offer a free home loan health check. We review more than the interest rate, including fees, features, loan structure, term, and how well the loan supports your goals, then compare it with suitable alternatives.

From your first appointment through to settlement, we manage the process and keep you updated. Our support continues after settlement, helping you adapt your loan as your circumstances change.

Let’s talk and work through your options today.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Varsity Lakes 4227
  • Robina 4226

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 5575 8688

Fax: 07 5575 8973

Aussie Robina

Shop 27, Easy T Centre, 514 Christine Avenue, Robina, QLD 4226

Phone: 07 5575 8688

Fax: 07 5575 8973

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.