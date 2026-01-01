Aussie Rockhampton

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Rockhampton, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Rockhampton, your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage broker. Aussie Rockhampton is the home of the highly experienced Franchisee, Nathan Croft, who is fully accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. We service the entire Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, and Central Queensland region and will take the time to understand your goals and objectives to match you with the home loan that suits your individual needs from the hundreds of products available from our panel of lenders. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders, when we can search home loans from 21 of Australia's leading lenders in just minutes and our service is fast and doesn’t cost you anything. As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner than you think. Our business is focused on you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Bangalee 4703
  • Barlows Hill 4703
  • Barmaryee 4703
  • Emu Park 4710
  • Rockhampton City 4700
  • Allenstown 4700
  • Berserker 4701
  • Frenchville 4701

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 4926 3409

Fax: 0409 899 152

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Aussie Rockhampton

414-434 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens, QLD 4701

Phone: 07 4926 3409

Fax: 0409 899 152

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.