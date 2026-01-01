Aussie Springfield Central

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Springfield Central, Aussie Store

About us

Joel Cryer, Mortgage Broker and Franchisee at Aussie Springfield Central, leads a local team helping customers purchase their first home, refinance or upgrade to their next property.

Home loans can seem complex, so our focus is to make the process clear, structured, and easy to navigate.

As your local mortgage broker, we act as the link between you and our panel of over 20 lenders. We take the time to understand your goals, income, and financial position, then match you with suitable home loan options.

With access to hundreds of home loans, we help you understand your borrowing capacity, loan structure, interest rates, and ongoing costs so you can make an informed decision.

We are an experienced award-winning team (did we mention we’ve won Mortgage Broker of the Year, eight times!). We provide clear communication, personalised guidance, and consistent support from your first appointment through to settlement and beyond.

We also help first home buyers understand eligibility to government grants, schemes, and stamp duty concessions, as well as calculate upfront costs.

Located in the heart of Greater Springfield region, our office sits on the main street of the Orion Shopping Centre, with easy access and plenty of parking.

We are backed by the Aussie Home Loans brand and led by a local small business owner; we combine national reach with local knowledge to support your home loan journey from start to finish wherever you are located.

Let’s talk

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Augustine Heights 4300
  • Bellbird Park 4300
  • Brookwater 4300
  • Springfield 4300
  • Springfield Lakes 4300
  • Springfield Central 4300
  • Spring Mountain 4300

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 3470 0578

Fax: 07 3470 0758

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Aussie Springfield Central

20/31 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes, QLD 4300

Phone: 07 3470 0578

Fax: 07 3470 0758

Follow:

What our customers say

10/10 Joel and the team go out of their way to ensure our financial affairs are taken care of. What we appreciate the most is being regularly updated by Joel and the team, this keeps us informed, keeps us comfortable with the process and saves us time long-term. I'd recommend Joel and the team to anybody looking to finance a mortgage or other.

Megan H

10/10 Tim was so helpful and took time to understand my situation and provided really helpful advice. He was also easy to talk to which I have found has been difficult with brokers of the past.

Takudzwa M

10/10 Friendly and professional service from both Maddy and Joel at Springfield. Always happy to help with any questions or requests we might have. Couldn't be happier with the service.

Deborah G

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