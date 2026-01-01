Aussie Windsor

About us
We specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Alderley 4051
- Grange 4051
- Herston 4006
- Newmarket 4051
- Wilston 4051
- Windsor 4030
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Friendly yet professional staff who absolutely are on top of their game. I could not be happier with the excellent level of service I received. Melanie was highly recommended to me and she and her team clearly deserve the accolades they receive. I’ll definitely be back.
Colette S
Mel & Team were an absolute lifesaver during our recent refinance! They made the whole process incredibly smooth and stress-free. We were so impressed with their efficiency and expertise in finding us the perfect loan with a fantastic rate. We highly recommend their services!
Srividhya V
Refinancing our home loan felt daunting, but Melanie Smith & Team made the entire experience a breeze. Mel took the time to understand our financial situation and goals, patiently answered all our questions, and found us a loan that significantly reduced our monthly repayments. Their communication was excellent throughout the process, and they were always available to address any concerns. We couldn't be happier with their services and highly recommend them to anyone looking to refinance.
Vivek V