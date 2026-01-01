Aussie Windsor

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Windsor, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Windsor.

This store is the result of a long time in the making.

I’m Melanie Smith, and I’ve been helping Australians navigate the home loan landscape since joining Aussie in 2010. Over more than a decade in mortgage broking, I’ve worked with individuals, families, and investors through changing markets, tightening regulations, and major life decisions. Experience matters in this industry, but so does care; that’s where we make all the difference to you.

Opening Aussie Windsor in 2023 was a natural evolution, not a sudden leap. It allowed us to put down roots, build a local presence, and create a space where clients could walk in, feel comfortable, and have meaningful conversations about their finances. Being based at the Homezone Centre in Windsor means we’re accessible, visible, and firmly part of the community we serve.

Aussie Windsor is a female-owned and led mortgage broking business. Our local team works from our Windsor office, supported by a skilled offshore team in Manila. Together, we bring extensive experience in mortgage broking and finance, backed by strong systems that support reliable, high-quality outcomes. We value collaboration, balance, and genuine care, and we take pride in delivering clear, considered home loan advice tailored to each client.

What sets Aussie Windsor apart is our care factor. We take the time to understand your goals and your broader financial picture, not just your borrowing capacity. Our role is to help you make informed, confident decisions, whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing, or building an investment portfolio.

We believe mortgage advice should feel clear, supportive, and practical. We offer bespoke solutions backed by Aussie’s know-how and expertise, paired with years of hands-on experience that allow us to see opportunities others may overlook. We’ve been there, done that, and we know how to guide you through it.

When you work with us, you’re not just securing a loan. You’re gaining a long-term lending partner who stays with you beyond settlement, helps you adapt as life changes, and supports your financial journey at every stage.

There’s no one right way to work with us, and that’s exactly the point. You can meet us in our Windsor office, book online, chat via Teams, or pick up the phone. If you do visit in person, you’ll see a space built to welcome people and a few awards that reflect years of trusted service, including our Best New Store in Queensland win and my ANZ Woman of Distinction recognition. However you choose to connect, you’re choosing Aussie Windsor, and a team focused on helping you make confident, well-informed home loan decisions.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Alderley 4051
  • Grange 4051
  • Herston 4006
  • Newmarket 4051
  • Wilston 4051
  • Windsor 4030

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 1300 809 559

Aussie Windsor

Homezone Windsor, Tenancy 106, 142 Newmarket Road, Windsor, QLD 4030

Phone: 1300 809 559

What our customers say

Friendly yet professional staff who absolutely are on top of their game. I could not be happier with the excellent level of service I received. Melanie was highly recommended to me and she and her team clearly deserve the accolades they receive. I’ll definitely be back.

Colette S

Mel & Team were an absolute lifesaver during our recent refinance! They made the whole process incredibly smooth and stress-free. We were so impressed with their efficiency and expertise in finding us the perfect loan with a fantastic rate. We highly recommend their services!

Srividhya V

Refinancing our home loan felt daunting, but Melanie Smith & Team made the entire experience a breeze. Mel took the time to understand our financial situation and goals, patiently answered all our questions, and found us a loan that significantly reduced our monthly repayments. Their communication was excellent throughout the process, and they were always available to address any concerns. We couldn't be happier with their services and highly recommend them to anyone looking to refinance.

Vivek V

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