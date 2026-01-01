Welcome to Aussie Windsor.

This store is the result of a long time in the making.

I’m Melanie Smith, and I’ve been helping Australians navigate the home loan landscape since joining Aussie in 2010. Over more than a decade in mortgage broking, I’ve worked with individuals, families, and investors through changing markets, tightening regulations, and major life decisions. Experience matters in this industry, but so does care; that’s where we make all the difference to you.

Opening Aussie Windsor in 2023 was a natural evolution, not a sudden leap. It allowed us to put down roots, build a local presence, and create a space where clients could walk in, feel comfortable, and have meaningful conversations about their finances. Being based at the Homezone Centre in Windsor means we’re accessible, visible, and firmly part of the community we serve.

Aussie Windsor is a female-owned and led mortgage broking business. Our local team works from our Windsor office, supported by a skilled offshore team in Manila. Together, we bring extensive experience in mortgage broking and finance, backed by strong systems that support reliable, high-quality outcomes. We value collaboration, balance, and genuine care, and we take pride in delivering clear, considered home loan advice tailored to each client.

What sets Aussie Windsor apart is our care factor. We take the time to understand your goals and your broader financial picture, not just your borrowing capacity. Our role is to help you make informed, confident decisions, whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing, or building an investment portfolio.

We believe mortgage advice should feel clear, supportive, and practical. We offer bespoke solutions backed by Aussie’s know-how and expertise, paired with years of hands-on experience that allow us to see opportunities others may overlook. We’ve been there, done that, and we know how to guide you through it.

When you work with us, you’re not just securing a loan. You’re gaining a long-term lending partner who stays with you beyond settlement, helps you adapt as life changes, and supports your financial journey at every stage.

There’s no one right way to work with us, and that’s exactly the point. You can meet us in our Windsor office, book online, chat via Teams, or pick up the phone. If you do visit in person, you’ll see a space built to welcome people and a few awards that reflect years of trusted service, including our Best New Store in Queensland win and my ANZ Woman of Distinction recognition. However you choose to connect, you’re choosing Aussie Windsor, and a team focused on helping you make confident, well-informed home loan decisions.