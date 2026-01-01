Aussie Wynnum

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Wynnum, Aussie Store

About us

We're your local Aussie Mortgage Brokers servicing Wynnum, Manly and Lota. We can find you the home loan that suits your needs from the thousands of options available on our panel of lenders. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders, when we can search home loans from a over 20 leading lenders on your behalf? As your local home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner. Call us, your local Aussie Brokers today on 3396 8000. Testimonials -  Read more reviews on Aussie Wynnum Facebook Page

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Lota 4179
  • Manly 4179
  • Manly West 4179
  • Wynnum 4178
  • Wynnum North 4178
  • Wynnum West 4178
  • WYNNUM PLAZA 4178

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 33968000

Fax: 07 - 33968100

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Aussie Wynnum

1/135 Bay Terrace, Wynnum, QLD 4178

Phone: 07 - 33968000

Fax: 07 - 33968100

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.