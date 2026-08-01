Rikki Briggs

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Warrnambool

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Rikki Briggs, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome, My names Rikki Briggs and i am Aussie Warrnambool's Portland based mortgage broker.

I am a fully qualified Credit Advisor with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), which means the service you receive from me is professional, timely and completely confidential.

No matter what your goals are, I can assist you with all your broking needs. Whether it be purchasing your first home, refinance of an existing property, purchase of an investment or vehicle, I am here to help you every step of the way.

Don’t waste your precious time running around to banks and spending countless hours conducting comparisons. With access to over 25 lenders and thousands of products at the touch of my fingers, I can save you time by sourcing the most appropriate lender and product to meet your needs and circumstances. Let me do the leg work for you so you can focus on finding the right property.

Feel free to contact me on 0432 111 784 or rikki.briggs@aussie.com.au to arrange an obligation free consultation.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Warrnambool 3280

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: +61432 111 784

    Email: rikki.briggs@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61432 111 784

    Email: rikki.briggs@aussie.com.au

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    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
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    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.