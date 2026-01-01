Aussie Warrnambool

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Warrnambool, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Warrnambool.

We are your local Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Brokers, servicing Warrnambool and surrounds.

We find you the home loan that's suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders.

We cater for all borrowers – first home buyers, refinancers, new purchases, investment opportunities, land, and constructions loans. Did we mention, we are a free service!

All of our Brokers are fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and will exhaust all options in order to find you your best option!

Aussie Warrnambool is open 5 days a week – drop into our office located at 168 Liebig Street, Warrnambool or call 03 5562 4751 to arrange your free appointment with one of our Brokers to get your journey started.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Warrnambool 3280

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: 03 - 55624751

    Fax: 03 - 55614418

    Follow:

    Aussie Warrnambool

    168 Liebig Street, Warrnambool, VIC 3280

    Phone: 03 - 55624751

    Fax: 03 - 55614418

    Follow:

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.