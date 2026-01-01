Aussie Firle

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Firle, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Firle is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and a personalised, premium mortgage broking experience—at no cost to you. Using cutting-edge technology, we do the hard work on your behalf, comparing thousands of loan options from a wide panel of trusted banks and lenders in just minutes to find the solution that best suits your needs. There’s no need to visit multiple banks—we bring their products directly to you, saving you time and stress.

Our experienced team has been established in Firle since 2021 and brings extensive knowledge across the lending landscape. We have a strong track record of helping first home buyers, repeat buyers, investors and refinancers achieve their financial and property goals.

We specialise in a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including home loans, refinancing, land and construction loans, commercial lending, SMSF lending, car loans and insurance. We also offer complimentary home loan health checks to ensure you’re on the most suitable loan and interest rate for your circumstances.

At Aussie Firle, we believe in asking the right questions. Our approachable team offers flexible appointment options and can meet with you in-store, or connect via phone or video call—making it easy to get expert advice in a way that suits your schedule.

With transparent pricing, no hidden fees and award-winning support from Australia’s most recognised mortgage brand, you can feel confident you’re in expert hands.

Call us today to book an appointment with one of our brokers. We look forward to helping you take the next step toward your financial goals.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Felixstow 5070
  • Firle 5070
  • Klemzig 5087
  • Hectorville 5073
  • Glynde 5070
  • Campbelltown 5074
  • Windsor Gardens 5087
  • St Morris 5068

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 08 8262 2688

Aussie Firle

Shop 1/139 Glynburn Road, Firle, SA 5070

Phone: 08 8262 2688

What our customers say

My partner and I were living with my partners mum, then we had our first child... we needed a place of our own and after consulting with banks and other brokers of which was too difficult to deal with and who didn?t seem to care about our individual situation. We then found Aussie Firle, and they got us! Especially Bailey Houghton who was able to get us through, being very mindful of our situation and our tight time schedule (as we had made and had accepted an offer on a house before we?d even had an approval)... communication was great and his effort and work ethic was second to none! Couldn?t be happier, he got us our first home!

Jack Donovan

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.