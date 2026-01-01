Aussie Mt Barker

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Mt Barker, Aussie Store

About us

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Aldgate 5154
  • Biggs Flat 5153
  • Blakiston 5250
  • Bridgewater 5155
  • Brukunga 5252
  • Callington 5254
  • Chapel Hill 5153
  • Crafers 5152

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0883910360

Fax: 08 8391 0328

Aussie Mt Barker

Shop 51, Mt Barker Central Shopping Centre, 11 Hutchinson Street, Mount Barker, SA 5251

Phone: 0883910360

Fax: 08 8391 0328

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.