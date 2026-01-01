Aussie Ashburton

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Ashburton 3147
- Ashwood 3147
- Burwood 3125
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Marta has been an absolute superstar from the moment we walked in to her office. She has helped keep the potentially stressful experience of buying our first home completely pain free. Throughout the process, nothing has been too hard or too much. We cannot recommend Marta enough, and we?ll certainly be returning for her services in the future!
Chris P.
Thanks Marta for making the experience stress free, your knowledge and experience has made the process of applying for a home loan a stress free experience. Thanks you
Michelle B.
Marta helped us with our original home loan and we contacted her again many years later to assist us with refinancing. She was very dedicated to ensuring we got all of the available information to make an informed decision on choosing the best loan for our needs. Marta was (and still is after settlement) always willing and eager to answer our questions and help us through the process. We will definitely contact Marta again in the future and let others know about her invaluable service!
Shelby S.