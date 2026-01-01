Aussie Ashburton

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Ashburton, Aussie Store

About us

We have been assisting clients in Ashburton, Ashwood, and Burwood with our industry-leading software which enables us to do the leg work for you. In less than five minutes we'll compare thousands of loans from banks and other lenders to find the loan that suits you. No need to try making appointments at banks, we bring their products to you in minutes, at no cost to you

 

Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our clients’ expectations in service standards and professionalism. 

 

Franchisee and Broker Marta Olak has over 20  years of experience in the finance industry. 

 

At Aussie we believe it is smart to ask, call us today on (03) 9885 2525  to find out how much we could save you. By asking some comprehensive questions, we've helped thousands of families save money on their home loans.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Ashburton 3147
  • Ashwood 3147
  • Burwood 3125

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 03 9885 2525

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Aussie Ashburton

Shop 2, 305 High Street, Ashburton, VIC 3147

Phone: 03 9885 2525

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What our customers say

Marta has been an absolute superstar from the moment we walked in to her office. She has helped keep the potentially stressful experience of buying our first home completely pain free. Throughout the process, nothing has been too hard or too much. We cannot recommend Marta enough, and we?ll certainly be returning for her services in the future!

Chris P.

Thanks Marta for making the experience stress free, your knowledge and experience has made the process of applying for a home loan a stress free experience. Thanks you

Michelle B.

Marta helped us with our original home loan and we contacted her again many years later to assist us with refinancing. She was very dedicated to ensuring we got all of the available information to make an informed decision on choosing the best loan for our needs. Marta was (and still is after settlement) always willing and eager to answer our questions and help us through the process. We will definitely contact Marta again in the future and let others know about her invaluable service!

Shelby S.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.