Aussie Bentleigh

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Bentleigh, Aussie Store

About us

Thank you for visiting our site. We hope your contact with us could save you thousands and make your finance decisions easy. Aussie Bentleigh is home to experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Broker and Franchise Principal, Ben Vickers who is fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Our goal at Aussie Bentleigh is to help you secure a mortgage, whether it's for your first home, refinancing of an existing home or building wealth with residential investment properties. Aussie Bentleigh is open 5 days a week and appointments are also available on Saturdays and Sundays. Alternatively, an appointment can be scheduled at your home or work. At Aussie Bentleigh we specialize in all aspect of the mortgage industry which include: - Residential property loans - Land Loans - Construction loans - First home owners - Re-finances - Investment loans - Pre-approvals - Home Insurances - Mortgage Protection Insurance. To Book an appointment or for any enquiries, please call us on  9557 2687.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bentleigh 3204
  • Mckinnon 3204
  • Moorabbin 3189

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 95572687

Fax: 03 - 95574366

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Aussie Bentleigh

371 Centre Road, Bentleigh, VIC 3204

Phone: 03 - 95572687

Fax: 03 - 95574366

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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.