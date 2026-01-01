Aussie Berwick

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Berwick 3806
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Deborah called me within an hour since I requested an appointment, She was very friendly and she gave me very interesting information on the phone. She came to see me to my office within 24 hours from my first request for an appointment. She was extremely helpful, very proactive and professional. She helped us to save heaps in our current mortgage with ANZ. She came to our appointment well prepared with the information that I gave her in a form. She brought different alternatives for fixed and variable rates, pretty good rates. She showed us with numbers the saving if we consolidate our debt with credit card within our mortgage. Deborah gave us at least three different alternatives for refinancing our mortgage, even she recommended to look for an investment property considering the equity in our property and our salaries. We are saving a lot in our current mortgage and we will improve our saving position.
Carolina , Berwick