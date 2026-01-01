Aussie Coburg

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Coburg 3058
- Moreland 3058
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
As first home buyers, the process of buying a home is intimidating however, Guan and his team, Chris and Grace really guided us through the process making it stress-free and easy. Guan is really personable to communicate with and extremely responsive. He’s very genuine and trustworthy and really strove to get us the best rate possible in the market. We really felt like we were in very good hands and therefore wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Guan and his team.
Christine and Matt
Honest, reliable and a business that conducts itself with integrity. Guan and the team truly care about their customers and what is in their best interests. You will always walk out with confidence and the knowledge you need to feel confident in the financial decisions you make. This is not a one-off service, but one that truly cares after a transaction is made also. Can’t thank the team enough for the ongoing support.
Robert D
Guan and Chris have now looked after our financial needs for more than 10 years and we are very happy with them: they provide great needs-based advice (and would never up-sell anything or spam you with things you don't need), are often better informed about our financial situation than we are ourselves, proactively negotiate better interest rates for us whenever possible, move us to different bank when the need arises and deal with most of the necessary paperwork. All-the-while being super fast in responding to requests and super friendly! Highly recommend Aussie Home Loans Coburg!
BB & HB