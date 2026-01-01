Aussie Coburg

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Coburg, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Coburg, owned and operated by Guan Yap, is a mortgage brokerage firm that has been operating since 2002. The business is supported by a team of experienced brokers and support staff. Guan Yap, with over 45 years of experience in the finance industry, is fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and is a qualified accountant and Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountant (FCPA).

Aussie Coburg prides itself on professionalism and personalised advice, aiming to build enduring working relationships with clients. The company's reputation is based on the way they approach each client. Their professionalism is demonstrated through their extensive knowledge and consistently delivering on promises to help clients achieve their plans and objectives.

Before recommending any loan products, Aussie Coburg takes a consultative and solution-based approach. They seek to fully understand clients' personal financial circumstances and goals. The preference is to meet clients "face to face" to ensure a thorough understanding and to achieve great results. The company values excellence, integrity, and ethical lending, striving to become clients' trusted personal loan advisor through professionalism and adherence to these values.

Aussie Coburg also possesses in-depth knowledge regarding professionals in fields such as health, accounting, and law. They have access to a panel of lenders who can assist in providing Lenders Mortgage Insurance waivers based on occupation.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or a sophisticated investor, Aussie Coburg is dedicated to assisting you throughout your journey in the mortgage process.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Coburg 3058
  • Moreland 3058

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 61393831933

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Aussie Coburg

152-154 Sydney Road, Coburg, VIC 3058

Phone: 61393831933

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What our customers say

As first home buyers, the process of buying a home is intimidating however, Guan and his team, Chris and Grace really guided us through the process making it stress-free and easy. Guan is really personable to communicate with and extremely responsive. He’s very genuine and trustworthy and really strove to get us the best rate possible in the market. We really felt like we were in very good hands and therefore wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Guan and his team.

Christine and Matt

Honest, reliable and a business that conducts itself with integrity. Guan and the team truly care about their customers and what is in their best interests. You will always walk out with confidence and the knowledge you need to feel confident in the financial decisions you make. This is not a one-off service, but one that truly cares after a transaction is made also. Can’t thank the team enough for the ongoing support.

Robert D

Guan and Chris have now looked after our financial needs for more than 10 years and we are very happy with them: they provide great needs-based advice (and would never up-sell anything or spam you with things you don't need), are often better informed about our financial situation than we are ourselves, proactively negotiate better interest rates for us whenever possible, move us to different bank when the need arises and deal with most of the necessary paperwork. All-the-while being super fast in responding to requests and super friendly! ﻿Highly recommend Aussie Home Loans Coburg!

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