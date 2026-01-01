Aussie Geelong

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Geelong, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Geelong — Geelong’s experienced, trusted and professional mortgage experts. 

We’re passionate about helping everyday Australians achieve their property goals — whether it’s buying your first home, refinancing for a better deal, or building an investment portfolio. Based in the heart of Geelong, our team combines deep local knowledge with extensive industry experience to deliver smart, tailored lending solutions that truly work for you. 

With over 20 years of presence in the Geelong community, we understand the local market conditions and what matters most to our clients. We offer a streamlined and transparent application process, guiding you through every step — from documentation to lender approval — so you can enjoy a smooth and stress-free experience. 

We know the world of loans, rates and lenders can feel overwhelming. That’s why we do the heavy lifting for you — comparing hundreds of loan options, explaining everything in plain English, and ensuring you feel confident about your decisions. 

At Aussie Geelong, you’re not just a client — you’re part of our family. We take the time to understand your goals and find the smartest way to make them happen. Our aim is to empower and educate our clients to make informed financial choices that align with their lifestyle and long-term objectives. 

So, whether you’re ready to buy, build, or simply explore your options — we’re here to help you turn your property dreams into reality. 

Let’s chat about your plans! 

Drop into Aussie Geelong today or call 03 5222 7222 to arrange a no-obligation, free appointment. 

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 5:30 pm 

After-hours and weekends by appointment only. 

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • East Geelong 3219
  • Geelong 3220
  • Geelong West 3218
  • Hamlyn Heights 3215
  • Manifold Heights 3218
  • North Geelong 3215

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 5222 7222

Fax: 03 5222 7233

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Aussie Geelong

55 Gheringhap Street, Geelong, VIC 3220

Phone: 03 5222 7222

Fax: 03 5222 7233

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.