Aussie Heidelberg

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Heidelberg, Aussie Store

About us

Whether you're buying your first home, looking for a bit more space, wanting to refinance for a better rate, or thinking about growing your investment portfolio, the friendly team at Aussie Heidelberg is here to make the process simple and stress free.

Our office is led by Dilip John, a long-time local, accountant and trusted Aussie broker with over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. With his mix of financial know-how and lending expertise, you’ll get guidance that’s practical, honest and tailored to you.

Alongside Dilip, our welcoming team of brokers brings a wide mix of experience. Babita Chhibber comes from a strong customer support background and is known for her calm, client-first approach. Kurian John has hands-on experience in new property sales, giving him an edge when guiding clients through off-the-plan or new build purchases. Kevin Li brings experience working in settlement teams, giving him a solid understanding of the behind-the-scenes process and helping clients enjoy smoother, stress-free settlements. And Bailey Fiddes also brings experience as an accountant, offering a clear, numbers-driven perspective to help clients feel confident in their decisions.

We’re also supported by our fantastic Buyer’s Agent, Jason Davidson, who has spent the past 13 years helping people find the perfect home. His expertise in searching, negotiating and securing the right property adds even more value to your journey with us.

Thinking about your next property step? Come in and say hello to the Aussie Heidelberg team or give us a call on 03 8628 5858 to book a free chat. We’d love to meet you and see how we can help.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Heidelberg 3084
  • Heidelberg West 3081
  • Heidelberg Heights 3081
  • Rosanna 3084
  • Heidelberg Rgh 3081
  • Bellfield 3081

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 86285858

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Aussie Heidelberg

46 Burgundy Street, Heidelberg, VIC 3084

Phone: 03 - 86285858

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