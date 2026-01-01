Aussie Horsham

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Horsham, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Horsham is home to experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Brokers, Anthony Clough, Mark Nuske & Clinton Midgley, who are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Whether you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to refinance your existing mortgage, our team can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that that's right for you. Our Horsham store welcomes free home loan health check appointments on your existing mortgage to see if they can offer you a better deal than your existing loan. They can advise customers through the use of Aussie's unique mortgage software, a computer based loan comparison and savings calculator designed to let customers find out how much they could be saving on their home loan if they were to switch to another lender. Aussie Horsham is open 5 days a week, with appointments also available outside normal business trading hours. So why not drop into Aussie Horsham today, located at 67 Hamilton Street or call 53821691 to arrange an appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Antwerp 3414
  • Arapiles 3409
  • Ararat 3377
  • Ararat East 3377
  • Areegra 3480
  • Aubrey 3393
  • Avoca 3467
  • Balmoral 3407

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 53821691

Fax: 03 - 53821695

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Aussie Horsham

67 Hamilton Street, Horsham, VIC 3400

Phone: 03 - 53821691

Fax: 03 - 53821695

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.