Aussie Malvern

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Malvern, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Malvern – your local mortgage broking team in one of Melbourne's most prestigious inner suburbs. Serving Malvern, Glen Iris, and surrounding suburbs, we help discerning clients navigate one of Melbourne's most competitive property markets with expert, tailored advice.

We specialise in:

·    Purchasing in Melbourne's blue-chip inner east

·    Refinancing high-value and complex properties

·    Investment and portfolio lending

·    Self-employed and complex income lending

·    Bridging finance and off-the-plan purchases

We compare hundreds of loan products from 25+ leading lenders – including specialist lenders for complex scenarios – and our service is completely free. Expect a premium experience from first appointment through to settlement.

But a great home loan is just the beginning. As part of the Aussie network, we give clients access to a complete property ecosystem through the Aussie Find, Buy & Own strategy:

·    Aussie Buyers Agent – expert help to search, evaluate, negotiate, and secure the right property

·    Aussie Conveyancing – professional legal transfer services, seamlessly coordinated

·    Seller Assist – we connect you with a trusted local real estate agent when it's time to sell

·    Insurance options – home & contents, life, and income protection, all in one place

Whether you're at the very start of your property journey or managing an established portfolio, we're here to support every step of the way.

Book a consultation today and discover how much more your home loan could be working for you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Glen Iris 3146
  • Malvern 3144

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0395095281

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Aussie Malvern

220 Glenferrie Road, Malvern, VIC 3144

Phone: 0395095281

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.