Aussie Mildura

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Mildura, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Mildura has been proudly supporting the local community for over 13 years, building a strong reputation for trusted advice and personalised service. Led by Principal Sara Edwards, our team brings a combined 30 years of experience across the banking and finance industry.

We’re here to make your finance journey straightforward and stress-free. Whether it’s your first home, next home, renovating or relocating, we’ll support you every step of the way, either in person or virtually, to help you achieve your goals. Conveniently based near the City Heart precinct, we work with clients across Sunraysia and Australia-wide.

Using Aussie’s advanced platform, we compare thousands of loan options in minutes to find the right fit for you. From fixed and variable home loans, refinancing and investment property loans, to guarantor loans, low doc and interest-only loans, as well as asset finance and commercial lending, we provide tailored solutions to suit your needs.

From your initial enquiry through to settlement and beyond, we manage the entire process, handling the paperwork, liaising with lenders, and keeping you informed along the way. Our service is obligation-free and focused on delivering a personalised experience.

Drop into Aussie Mildura today or call 03 5022 1859 to arrange an appointment. We look forward to helping you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Irymple 3498
  • Mildura 3500

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 50221859 

Fax: 03 - 50234890 

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Aussie Mildura

138 Tenth Street, Mildura, VIC 3500

Phone: 03 - 50221859 

Fax: 03 - 50234890 

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.