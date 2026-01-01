Aussie Pakenham

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Pakenham, Aussie Store

About us

Thank you for visiting our site. We hope your contact with us will save you thousands and make your finance decisions easy. How quick to find your loan? In less than five minutes we'll compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. How Come? Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks ? we bring their products to you in minutes. How much for the service? An appointment is at no cost to you. There are no fees, no shaded interest rates for using Aussie to arrange your finance. What loans? - Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors) - Refinances - Land Loans &Construction Loans - Commercial Loans - Small Business Loans - Car Loans - Insurance Why choose Aussie? - Aussie has won the Best Mortgage Broker Award for 2008, 2009 and 2010 as well as the Best Non-Bank Lender Award in 2008 and Innovative Product of the Year Award in 2009 for our Loan Cover offering, and in 2010 for our own Aussie Classic mortgage product, at the Australian Banking and Finance Magazine annual awards.  - All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia  - Exclusive Toolbox technology  - Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our clients expectations in service standards and professionalism.  Drop into Aussie Pakenham today or call 5941 4744 to arrange an appointment

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Pakenham 3810

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: 03 - 59414744

    Fax: 03 5941 4788

    Follow:

    Aussie Pakenham

    60 John Street, Pakenham, VIC 3810

    Phone: 03 - 59414744

    Fax: 03 5941 4788

    Follow:

    What our customers say

    Deborah called me within an hour since I requested an appointment, She was very friendly and she gave me very interesting information on the phone. She came to see me to my office within 24 hours from my first request for an appointment. She was extremely helpful, very proactive and professional. She helped us to save heaps in our current mortgage with ANZ. She came to our appointment well prepared with the information that I gave her in a form. She brought different alternatives for fixed and variable rates, pretty good rates. She showed us with numbers the saving if we consolidate our debt with credit card within our mortgage. Deborah gave us at least three different alternatives for refinancing our mortgage, even she recommended to look for an investment property considering the equity in our property and our salaries. We are saving a lot in our current mortgage and we will improve our saving position.

    Carolina B.

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.